Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group D: Railways stuns Kerala; Gujarat hammers MP; Assam goes past Bihar

After two losses, Railways made its presence felt by shocking Kerala by six runs in a Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Saturday.

In a group where all six teams have won and lost at least one match after three rounds, Gujarat displaced Madhya Pradesh at the top with a resounding 50-run victory.

Assam is proving to be the surprise packet of the group after jumping to the second spot with its second win - a three-wicket verdict over Bihar.



Railway pulled off the day’s biggest surprise, Asked to bat, the Railwaymen managed a fighting 144/6, thanks to some big hits late in the innings by Shubham Chaubey (19 not out off six balls, 2x4, 1x6) and Harsh Tyagi (17 off 11 balls, 1x4, 1x6).

From the other end, wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 39 off 37 balls. Kerala’s Sudhesan Midhun (3/24) and Jalaj Saxena (0/17) restricted the run flow.

In reply, Kerala was 24/4 in powerplay, losing its top batters - Mohammad Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Kunnummal and Sanju Samson - in that order. A 70-run stand followed between Vishnu Vinod (62 not out, 43b, 4x4, 2x6) and Sachin Baby (25 off 27 deliveries). Railways’ medium pacers Yuvraj Singh (3/23) and Ananta Saha (1/21) kept Kerala in check.



Later, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan’s cameo produced a 10-ball unbeaten 21 before Kerala fell agonisingly short of the target.

After Bihar rode on Babul Kumar’s 82 to score 135/8, Assam’s skipper Riyan Parag smashed a 33-ball 58 to set the victory-course.

At the Air Force ground, Gujarat gave no chance to Madhya Pradesh after skipper Priyank Panchal’s 79 in 162/3. Thereafter all five bowlers took wickets as MP crashed from 60/1 to 112.