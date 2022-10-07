The India senior men’s 2022/23 domestic T20 cricket marks its return with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.

The tournament starts on October 11 with several India and IPL stars returning to action for their respective state teams. The final will be held on November 5.

In the 2021-22 edition, Tamil Nadu won its third title after beating Karnataka by four wickets in the final. It is the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Here are all the details you need to know of the upcoming season.

SMAT 2022-23 format and groups

The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Elite Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and seven in Groups E and F. It will be played in six cities - Lucknow, Jaipur, Mohali, Indore and Lucknow - with all the knockout matches set to be played in Kolkata.

Elite A (Rajkot): Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Mumbai, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha

Elite B (Jaipur): Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh

Elite C (Mohali): Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services

Elite D (Indore): Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Saurashtra

Elite E (Lucknow): Bengal, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu