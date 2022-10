The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 T20 tournament will be underway from October 11 across six cities in India.

All knockout matches will be played in Kolkata with the final to be held on November 5. The tournament will feature 38 teams across five different Elite Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and seven in Groups E and F.

Elite A (Lucknow): Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Mumbai, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha

Elite B (Jaipur): Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh

Elite C (Mohali): Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services

Elite D (Indore): Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Saurashtra

Elite E (Lucknow): Bengal, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu

Squads of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23