Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recorded his best T20 bowling figures during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s for Goa against Hyderabad in Jaipur.on Friday .

Arjun, who made a switch from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket ahead of the season, dismissed four of the Hyderabad top-order batters as Hyderabad made 177 for six batting first in the third match of the league stage.

The 23-year-old Arjun, who picked up 2/20 in his previous match, opened the bowling for Goa and conceded just one run in the first over. He followed it up with a wicket-maiden in the third over.

The left-armer returned in the death overs and picked up two more wickets before finishing his spell with the dismissal of half-centurion Tilak Varma in his final over. Arjun’s final figures read: 4-1-10-4.

Goa is placed second in Group B with two wins in as many matches so far.