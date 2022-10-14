Domestic

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tendulkar picks four wickets for Goa vs Hyderabad

The 23-year-old Arjun Tendulkar picked up 2/20 in his previous match for Goa and backed it up with a career-best 4/10 against Hyderabad on Friday.

14 October, 2022 18:13 IST
Arjun Tendulkar registered his best T20 bowling figures of 4/10 for Goa against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy on Friday.

Arjun Tendulkar registered his best T20 bowling figures of 4/10 for Goa against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy on Friday.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recorded his best T20 bowling figures during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s for Goa against Hyderabad in Jaipur.on Friday .

Arjun, who made a switch from Mumbai to Goa in domestic cricket ahead of the season, dismissed four of the Hyderabad top-order batters as Hyderabad made 177 for six batting first in the third match of the league stage.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Abdul Bazith saves Kerala the blushes as Haryana goes down by three wickets

The 23-year-old Arjun, who picked up 2/20 in his previous match, opened the bowling for Goa and conceded just one run in the first over. He followed it up with a wicket-maiden in the third over.

The left-armer returned in the death overs and picked up two more wickets before finishing his spell with the dismissal of half-centurion Tilak Varma in his final over. Arjun’s final figures read: 4-1-10-4.

Goa is placed second in Group B with two wins in as many matches so far.

