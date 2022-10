The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - the domestic T20 championship - kicked off on Tuesday with 18 matches being played across five cities in the country. Here are all the results from the first day of action on October 11.

GROUP A (RAJKOT) Mumbai beat Mizoram by nine wickets with 57 balls to spare. Uttarakhand beat Railways by seven wickets and three balls to spare. Vidarbha beat Assam by six wickets and seven balls to spare. Madhya Pradesh beat Rajasthan by 38 runs.

GROUP B (JAIPUR) Delhi beat Manipur by 71 runs. Goa beat Tripura by five wickets and 11 balls to spare. Uttar Pradesh beat Puducherry by 10 wickets and 45 balls to spare. Punjab beat Hyderabad by 59 runs.

GROUP C (MOHALI) Kerala beat Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets and 37 balls to spare. Meghalaya beat Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets and nine balls to spare. Haryana beat Services by one run. Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 99 runs.

GROUP D (INDORE) Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh (match abandoned) Baroda beat Nagaland by seven wickets and 36 balls to spare. Andhra vs Saurashtra (match abandoned)

GROUP E (LUCKNOW) Bengal vs Jharkhand (match abandoned) Odisha beat Sikkim by nine wickets and 28 balls to spare. Chhattisgarh beat Tamil Nadu by six runs.

TOP PERFORMERS (BATTERS) Prithvi Shaw (55*, 34b, 9x4, 1x6) vs Mizoram - Mumbai won by nine wickets. Punit Bisht (51*, 23b, 6x4, 2x6) vs Jammu & Kashmir - Meghalaya won by eight wickets. Vivek Singh (68, 49b, 5x4, 3x6) vs Uttarakhand - Railways lost by seven wickets. Upendra Yadav (67, 52b, 3x4, 5x6) vs Uttarakhand - Railways lost by seven wickets. Jiwanjot Singh (77*, 55b, 10x4) vs Railways - Uttarakhand won by seven wickets. Rahul Hazarika (68, 52b, 8x4, 1x6) vs Vidarbha - Assam lost by six wickets. Sanvir Singh (55*, 19b, 3x4, 5x6) vs Hyderabad - Punjab won by 59 runs. Venkatesh Iyer (62*, 31b, 5x4, 4x6) vs Rajasthan - Madhya Pradesh won by 38 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (124*, 62b, 14x4, 6x6) vs Maharashtra - Karnataka won by 99 runs. Manish Pandey (50, 38b, 1x4, 4x6) vs Maharashtra - Karnataka won by 99 runs.

TOP PERFORMERS (BOWLERS) Amit Yadav 3/10 (3) vs Tripura - Goa won by five wickets. Atit Sheth 3/7 (3) vs Nagaland - Baroda won by seven wickets. Akash Madhwal 4/25 (4) vs Railways - Uttarakhand won by seven wickets. Shiva Singh 3/20 (4) vs Puducherry - Uttar Pradesh won by 10 wickets. Pulkit Narang 3/18 (4) vs Haryana - Services lost by one run. Abhishek Sharma 3/22 (4) vs Hyderabad - Punjab won by 59 runs. Baltej Singh 3/22 (4)vs Hyderabad - Punjab won by 59 runs. Venkatesh Iyer 6/20 (4) vs Rajasthan - Madhya Pradesh won by 38 runs. Ravi Kiran 3/26 (4) vs Tamil Nadu - Chhattisgarh won by six runs. Vidhwath Kaverappa 3/19 (4) vs Maharashtra - Karnataka won by 99 runs.

- Players mentioned in bold letters have played for India in different formats