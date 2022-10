The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - the domestic T20 championship’s day two was played on Wednesday with 18 matches being played across five cities in the country.

Here is a look at all the results and top performers from the second day of action on October 12..

Aparajith stars in Tamil Nadu’s win over Odisha

Jaiswal steers Mumbai to comprehensive win against MP

Group A (Rajkot) Uttarakhand vs Assam: Assam 145/3 (18.5) beat Uttarakhand 144/9 (20) by seven wickets Vidarbha vs Rajasthan: Rajasthan 137/1 (15.3) beat Vidarbha 136/9 (20) by nine wickets Mizoram vs Railways: Railways 99/3 (12.2) beat Mizoram 96/5 (20) by seven wickets Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai: Mumbai 182/2 (17) beat Madhya Pradesh 178/6 (18.5) by eight wickets

Group B (Jaipur) Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura: Tripura 166/4 (16.3) beat Uttar Pradesh 163/3 (20) by six wickets Hyderabad vs Puducherry: Hyderabad 147/8 (20) beat Puducherry 143/4 (20) by four wickets Manipur vs Goa: Goa 138/3 (17.2) beat Manipur 134/9 (20) by seven wickets Delhi vs Punjab: Delhi 191/4 (20) beat Punjab 179/5 (20) by 12 runs

Group C (Mohali) Haryana vs Meghalaya: Haryana 136/7 (20) beat Meghalaya 53 (14.3) by 83 runs Maharashtra vs Services: Services 189/5 (19.2) beat Maharashtra 185/6 (20) by five wickets Jammu and Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh: J&K 238/2 (20) beat AP 65 (15.4) by 173 runs Kerala vs Karnataka: Kerala 179/4 (20) beat Karnataka 126/9 (20) by 53 runs

Group D (Indore) Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh: Match Abandoned Baroda vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra 178/6 (19.4) beats Baroda 175/4 (20) by four wickets Nagaland vs Bihar: Bihar 148/4 (19.1) beat Bihar 145/8 (20) by six wickets

Group E (Lucknow) Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand: Match Abandoned Odisha vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu 143/5 (18.5) beat Odisha 141/3 (20) by five wickets Chandigarh vs Sikkim: Chandigarh 178/3 (20) beat Sikkim 112/9 (20) by 66 runs

Top Batting Performers Swapnil Singh (Uttarakhand) - (52, 40b, 3x3, 3x6) - Uttarakhand lost to Assam by seven wickets Mitesh Patel (Baroda) - (60, 35b, 6x4, 2x6) - Baroda lost to Saurashtra by four wickets Vishnu Solanki (Baroda) - (51, 33b, 6x4, 1x6) - Baroda lost to Saurashtra by four wickets Samarth Vyas (Saurashtra) - (97, 52b, 5x4, 9x6) - Saurashtra beat Baroda by four wickets Subhransu Senapati (Odisha) - (65, 53b, 4x4, 3x6) - Odisha lost to Tamil Nadu by five wickets Baba Aparajith (Tamil Nadu) - (63, 42b, 7x4) - Tamil Nadu beat Odisha by five wickets Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) - (112, 65b, 12x4, 5x6) - Maharashtra lost to Services by five wickets Rahul Singh Gahlaut (Services) - (59, 38b, 7x4, 1x6) - Services beat Maharashtra by five wickets Amit Pachhara (Services) - (50*, 31b, 5x4, 1x6) - Services beat Maharashtra by five wickets Tilak Varma (Hyderabad) - (57, 41b, 1x4, 4x6) - Hyderabad beat Puducherry by four runs Shubham Khajuria (J&K) - (85, 39b, 11x4, 4x6) - J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs Shubham Pundir (J&K)- (54*, 26b,3x4, 4x6) - J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs Abdul Samad (J&K) - (46*, 21b, 4x4, 3x6) - J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs Siddhesh Lad (Goa) - (69*, 44b, 7x4, 2x6) - Goa beat Manipur by seven wickets Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala) - (95*, 47b, 8x4, 6x6) - Kerala beat Karnataka by 53 runs Nitish Rana (Delhi) - (107, 61b, 9x4, 7x6) - Delhi beat Punjab by 12 runs Yash Dhull (Delhi) - (66*, 45b, 4x4, 4x6) - Delhi beat Punjab by 12 runs Anmolpreet Singh (Punjab) - (64, 47b, 8x4) - Punjab lost to Delhi by 12 runs Gaurav Puri (Chandigarh) - (93, 47b, 2x4, 9x6) - Chandigarh beat Sikkim by 66 runs Rajat Patidar (Madhya Pradesh) - (67, 35b, 6x4, 5x6) - Madhya Pradesh lost to Mumbai by eight wickets Venkatesh Iyer (Madhya Pradesh) - (57, 35b, 5x4, 2x6) - Madhya Pradesh lost to Mumbai by eight wickets Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) - (66*, 44, 5x4, 4x6) - Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets

Top Bowling Performers Rajesh Bishnoi Jr (Meghalaya) - 4/12 - Meghalaya lost to Haryana by 83 runs Bharat Bhushan Sharma (Puducherry) - 4/18 - Puducherry lost to Hyderabad by four runs Aniket Choudhary (Rajasthan) - 4/37 - Rajasthan beat Vidarbha by nine wickets Rahul Chahar (Rajasthan) - 3/36 - Rajasthan beat Vidarbha by nine wickets Abid Mushtaq (J&K) - 4/7 - J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs Vivrant Sharma (J&K) - 4/13 - J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs Vaisakh Chandran (Kerala) - 4/11 - Kerala beat Karnataka by 53 runs A Raj (Bihar) - 4/32 - Bihar beat Nagaland by four wickets Tushar Deshpande (Mumbai) - 3/26 - Mumbai beat Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets

- Players mentioned in bold letters have played for India in different formats