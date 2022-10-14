Defending champion Tamil Nadu had a walk in the park against minnow Sikkim in the third league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Elite Group E) as it romped home with a nine-wicket win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground on Friday.

Electing to field, the TN spin attack ran through the Sikkim line-up with ease to bowl out the latter for just 79. TN’s trio of left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore (three for seven), R. Sanjay Yadav (two for 11) and M. Siddharth (two for eight) accounted for seven wickets between them.

Sai Kishore got things going for TN, scalping the first three wickets of the innings before opener Pankaj, who top-scored with 22, was run out.

Sikkim’s innings never got going as it kept losing wickets regularly with the likes of Washington Sundar and Yadav taking the next three wickets between them.

Later, Siddharth was bought in as the Impact Player replacing pacer Sandeep Warrier in the first innings and quickly got two wickets.

In reply, TN chased down the paltry total with ease in the 10th over. Opener N. Jagadeesan slammed an unbeaten 58 off just 35 balls with six fours and three sixes against a hapless Sikkim attack.

Jagadeesan and B. Sai Sudharsan added 54 for the opening-wicket stand and helped TN chase down the total in quick time, which will give a huge boost to the team’s net run rate.

The second match of the day in Group E too was a one-sided affair as Bengal defeated Odisha by eight wickets to register its first win.

Bengal bowled out Odisha for just 86 with pacer Mukesh Kumar (three for 12) and off-spinner Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee (three for 22) scalping three wickets each and justifying the decision to field first.

Only two Odisha batters reached double figures. Bengal chased down the total in the 15th over with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran making an unbeaten 37.