Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 100 hundred in the team’s opening game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Goa at the Gymkhana Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

His 130 off 57 deliveries comprised 11 fours and 10 sixes, taking Mumbai to a mammoth 250/4 in its 20 overs.

This was Shreyas’ first outing in the tournament since the 2022 edition and his knock will put the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams on notice ahead of the auction on Sunday and Monday.

Shreyas captained Kolkata Knight Riders to its third IPL title in May but was not retained by KKR ahead of the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old has had a good run of form of late with scores of 142 against Maharashtra and 233 against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy.