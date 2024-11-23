 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma stars as Hyderabad beats Meghalaya by 179 runs

Meghalaya was bowled out for a mere 69, falling 179 runs short of Hyderabad’s massive total of 248 for six - its highest score in the tournament history.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 15:08 IST , Rajkot - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
But the day belonged to Tilak, who smashed the highest individual score in SMAT history - 151 off 67 balls and also became the first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds.
But the day belonged to Tilak, who smashed the highest individual score in SMAT history - 151 off 67 balls and also became the first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
infoIcon

But the day belonged to Tilak, who smashed the highest individual score in SMAT history - 151 off 67 balls and also became the first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Tilak Varma showed why he’s the third-best T20I batter in the world at the moment as he starred in Hyderabad’s dominant win over Meghalaya in the first-round fixture of Group ‘A’ in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C here on Saturday.

Meghalaya was bowled out for a mere 69, falling 179 runs short of Hyderabad’s massive total of 248 for six - its highest score in the tournament history.

The chase went nowhere right from the beginning. Ravi Teja had Swarajeet Das caught in the third over while his new ball partner Chama Milind hurried the batters with his pace. Then the 6 ‘9 Nishanth S troubled Jaskirat with extra bounce and got him caught behind.

The introduction of left-arm spinner G Anikethreddy pushed Meghalaya completely out of the game. He got Lerry stumped off his third ball and then picked three more to finish with 4/11 in his four overs. The other left-arm tweaker Tanay Thyagarajan kept the pressure from the other end and picked three as Hyderabad finished the game inside 16 overs.

RELATED: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds

But the day belonged to Tilak, who smashed the highest individual score in SMAT history - 151 off 67 balls and also became the first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds, following the streak that began in South Africa.

Batting at number three, he had to walk in the first over after opposite captain Akash Kumar removed Rahul Singh Gahlaut for a three-ball duck.

Tilak got his first maximum off a ramp shot that he played very early in the innings. A few backfoot punches and a six off a slog sweep later, he reached his fifty in 28 balls. It almost seemed Meghalaya bowlers had submitted to Tilak’s eloquence. Off his next 39 deliveries, Tilak added 100 runs more to his name, finishing with 10 sixes and 14 fours.

It seemed Tilak was passing on the energy to his partners as Tanmay Agarwal scored a quickfire 55 off 22 balls and formed a 122-run alliance with his captain for the second wicket. Then Rahul Buddhi added 84 runs more with Tilak, taking Hyderabad way past Meghalaya’s reach.

Brief scores
Hyderabad 248/4 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 151, Tanmay Agarwal 55, Rahul Buddhi 30) bt Meghalaya 60 all out in 15.1 overs (G Anikethreddy 4/11, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/15)

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Tilak Varma /

Hyderabad /

Meghalaya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal, Rahul take IND lead past 200 v AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for most sixes in Tests in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma stars as Hyderabad beats Meghalaya by 179 runs
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND: India registers first 100-run Test opening partnership in Australia since 2004
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma stars as Hyderabad beats Meghalaya by 179 runs
    Sahil Mathur
  2. SMAT 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smacks 130* against Goa, takes Mumbai to 250
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Group A preview: Punjab the team to beat once again as domestic T20 tournament starts Saturday
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy preview: Big names add to charm but spotlight remains on future stars
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal, Rahul take IND lead past 200 v AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for most sixes in Tests in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma stars as Hyderabad beats Meghalaya by 179 runs
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming Info: Date, time, when and where to watch Indian Premier League mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND: India registers first 100-run Test opening partnership in Australia since 2004
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment