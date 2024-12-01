 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Koushik stars in Karnataka’s rout of Tamil Nadu

Having suffered its third defeat in a row, Tamil Nadu’s chances of advancing to the knockouts of the ongoing edition are all but over.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 14:32 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik (left) celebrates with captain Mayank Agarwal (right) after dismissing Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik (left) celebrates with captain Mayank Agarwal (right) after dismissing Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Karnataka’s Vasuki Koushik (left) celebrates with captain Mayank Agarwal (right) after dismissing Tamil Nadu’s N. Jagadeesan during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

V. Koushik’s three-wicket burst with the new ball was the cornerstone of Karnataka’s seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in a Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday.

On a chilly morning at the Emerald Heights International School ground, Koushik finished with excellent figures of 4-1-10-3 as Karnataka bundled out its neighbour for 90. In response, the Mayank Agarwal-led side needed just 11.3 overs to knock off the paltry target. Manish Pandey smashed a 29-ball 42.

Having suffered its third defeat in a row, Tamil Nadu’s chances of advancing to the knockouts are all but over.

Electing to bat, the team in yellow was doomed once it lost four wickets with just seven runs on the board. In the first over by Koushik, N. Jagadeesan was caught by Shubhang Hegde at point without opening his account. B. Indrajith fell in the next over when his attempt to play a paddle against Vidyadhar Patil went awry. This was the second straight instance of Indrajith finding the fielder at short fine-leg with the shot.

ALSO READ: SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!

Koushik, subsequently, struck twice in the third over. M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar was looking to hit over the infield, but the ball caught the splice of his bat and ballooned to Shreyas Gopal at mid-on. Vijay Shankar lasted just two deliveries as Koushik induced the outside edge for a catch to wicketkeeper K.L. Shrijith.

In the circumstances, a 32-run stand between M. Shahrukh Khan and S. Mohamed Ali offered hope of a slight shift in momentum. But it was fleeting at best, with Ali walking back after an uppish drive was grabbed by Vijaykumar Vyshak in his follow-through.

Less than two overs later, Shahrukh tried to go after Manoj Bhandage’s medium-pace and holed out to R. Smaran at long-on. It was pretty much the last straw in an abject display from Tamil Nadu’s batting unit.

“I felt there was a little bit of help for the fast bowlers. More than anything, we hit better lengths in comparison to previous matches. I tried to capitalise,” Koushik said.

SCORES
Tamil Nadu 90 in 20 overs (V. Koushik 3/10, Manoj Bhandage 3/19) lost to Karnataka 93/3 in 11.3 overs (Manish Pandey 42, Mayank Agarwal 30);
Toss: Tamil Nadu; Points: Tamil Nadu 0 (8), Karnataka 4 (12).

Related stories

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Karnataka /

Vasuki Koushik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rahul, Jaiswal off to confident start; India needs 241 to win in 46 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding starts with d4 in London System in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Koushik stars in Karnataka’s rout of Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Koushik stars in Karnataka’s rout of Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Tomar’s fifty guides Rajasthan to six-wicket victory vs Madhya Pradesh
    Sahil Mathur
  3. ‘Playing against stronger opponents will help Bihar evolve into better side’ - Gani on the money
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Injury scare for Mohammed Shami in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hemang’s fifty, Nagwaswalla’s four-for help Gujarat beat Tamil Nadu by 19 runs
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rahul, Jaiswal off to confident start; India needs 241 to win in 46 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Ding starts with d4 in London System in sixth round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Koushik stars in Karnataka’s rout of Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. India women’s hockey team for Junior Asia Cup announced: Full squad list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment