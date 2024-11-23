 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Shreyas’ punishing hundred gives Mumbai win over Goa; Maharashtra beats Nagaland

It was Shreyas’ show, scoring boundaries at will on either side of the wicket with ease against both spin and pace.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 16:42 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Mumbai captian Shreyas Iyer who scored an unbeaten 130 against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket championship Group E match in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Mumbai captian Shreyas Iyer who scored an unbeaten 130 against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket championship Group E match in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Mumbai captian Shreyas Iyer who scored an unbeaten 130 against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket championship Group E match in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Captain Shreyas Iyer, thriving on the generosity of the Goan fielders who floored three chances, scored a brilliant century (130 n.o., 57b, 11x4,10x6) to guide Mumbai to a 26-run win over Goa in the first round match of Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship at Gymkhana Ground here on Saturday.

Put into bat, Mumbai was off to a dismal start losing opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6), who hit one straight to mid-off off pacer Tari in the second over of the innings before Shreyas joined Shaw to put up a 57-run stand for the second wicket at a brisk pace.

Shaw (33, 22b, 5x4, 1x6), who looked in fine touch straight driving to the fence and whipping one over mid-wicket fence off pacer Heramb Parab, was later bowled by left-arm spinner Darshan Misal in the sixth over.

From then, it was Shreyas’ show - scoring boundaries at will on either side of the wicket with ease against both spin and pace. The India star put on a show with his ability to hit huge sixes off what looked like good length balls, leaving the Goan camp stunned.

Not surprisingly, Shreyas completed his century and in the company of Shams Mulani (41, 24b, 4x4, 2x6) put on 114 for the fourth wicket off 48 balls which helped Mumbai score 250 for four in 20 overs.

In reply, Goa suffered early blows but recovered well thanks to opener Ishaan Gadekar (40, 16b, 4x4, 3x6) and Suyash Prabhudessai (52, 36b, 9x4) to keep hopes alive but lost wickets at regular intervals to fall back in what was a difficult chase on a batter-friendly wicket prepared by curator Sunil Chauhan.

READ | Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds

Though No.7 Vikas Singh played a cameo (47 n.o., 21b, 4x4, 3x6), he was only delaying the inevitable as Mumbai eventually wrapped up the result restricting Goa to 224 for eight.

In another Group E match here, Maharashtra recorded a six-wicket win over Nagaland thanks to fine knocks by Arshin Kulkarni (62 retd out, 39b, 8x4, 2x6) and Ankit Bawne (73 n.o., 42b, 10x4,2x6).

The scores:
Group E: Mumbai 250/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 33, Shreyas Iyer 130 n.o., Shams Mulani 41) bt Goa 224/8 in 20 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 40, Suyash Prabhudessai 52, Vikas Singh 47 n.o.)
At Uppal: Nagaland 150/4 in 20 overs (Shamphri Terang 59, ChetanBist 35) lost to Maharashtra 151/4 in 15.1 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 62 retd out, Ankit Bawne 73 n.o.)

Related stories

Related Topics

Shreyas Iyer /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Shreyas’ punishing hundred gives Mumbai win over Goa; Maharashtra beats Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Harry Kane hits back after England criticism after breaking record of Haaland in Bundesliga
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fifties by Jaiswal, Rahul leave Australia frustrated on second day
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. BGT Day 2 highlights, IND vs AUS: Australia all out for 104, Jaiswal, KL score half-centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India Highlights, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: IND 172/0; Rahul, Jaiswal take lead to 218 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Shreyas’ punishing hundred gives Mumbai win over Goa; Maharashtra beats Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma stars as Hyderabad beats Meghalaya by 179 runs
    Sahil Mathur
  3. SMAT 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer smacks 130* against Goa, takes Mumbai to 250
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Group A preview: Punjab the team to beat once again as domestic T20 tournament starts Saturday
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Shreyas’ punishing hundred gives Mumbai win over Goa; Maharashtra beats Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Harry Kane hits back after England criticism after breaking record of Haaland in Bundesliga
    AFP
  3. IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Fifties by Jaiswal, Rahul leave Australia frustrated on second day
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. BGT Day 2 highlights, IND vs AUS: Australia all out for 104, Jaiswal, KL score half-centuries
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India Highlights, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: IND 172/0; Rahul, Jaiswal take lead to 218 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment