Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hope to convert starts and score lot of runs, says Abhimanyu

Leading Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran has worked on his game during the lockdown and hopes to reap its benefits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament starting here from Sunday.

“There are a lot of areas I have worked on during the lockdown and pre-season. Obviously, getting starts and not being able to convert those don't feel good as a batsman. I have worked on a few things — my game, fitness and mindset. Hopefully I will just play the way I have been playing for Bengal, convert those starts and get a lot of runs,” Abhimanyu said.

The 25-year-old, who played some matches of the Bengal T20 Challenge after recovering from COVID-19, said he was fully fit. “It has been more than a month since I recovered. I got a month’s time to work on my strength, do my morning sessions and also get in a few practice sessions. I am feeling really good right now, really excited for the tournament.”

About Bengal’s preparations, Abhimanyu, who led Bengal to Ranji Trophy final last season, said, “We played the Bengal T20 challenge, which was a good preparation. We also had a camp with [V.V.S.] Laxman sir.”