Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: TN eyes redemption against in-form Baroda

Tamil Nadu has been the in-form team when it comes to white-ball cricket over the last two years under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik.

On Sunday, it will make a third straight final appearance when it takes on Baroda for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Last year, TN lost to Karnataka in the final of both the Vijay Hazare and the T20 tournament and would hope to complete unfinished business from last year.

The team continued that form this year and is unbeaten in the tournament, like its opponent Baroda.

While N. Jagadeesan and C. Hari Nishanth have given it starts during the league phases and set up wins with the bat, spinners R. Sai Kishore, M. Ashwin and B. Aparajith have delivered with the ball. In the last two knockout games, even when put under pressure, TN has been able to find players to step up and deliver.

For Baroda, stand-in skipper Kedar Devdhar has led from the front with the bat scoring more than 300 runs. He has been supported by the likes of Smit Patel and Vishnu Solanki, who hit 16 runs of the last three balls to beat Haryana in the quarterfinals.

On the bowling front left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala and his new-ball partner Atit Sheth have led the charge.

Tamil Nadu coach D. Vasu said: “If we play to our potential like we have done, we should be in a good position. But at the same time, Baroda without its big names are playing well as a team and we can’t afford to take them lightly one bit.”