Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar notches up third straight win in Plate group

Bihar defeated Meghalaya by six wickets for its third straight win in the Plate group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, the Meghalaya batsmen found the going tough against some tight bowling and could manage just 82 for 9 in 20 overs.

Skipper Puneet Bisht, who had hammered a ton in the previous match against Mizoram, hit three boundaries but could not carry on long enough and fell for 16.

Chasing the total, Bihar lost opener Mangal Mahrour (8) in the fifth over but fellow opener Shasheem Rathour (33) and Sakibul Gani (31 not out) batted well to see the team home.

In other matches, Chandigarh outplayed Mizoram by 89 runs while there were wins for Manipur and Nagaland.

Bihar is on top of the Plate group with 12 points from three matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with 10 each.

