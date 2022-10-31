Domestic

Rain plays spoilsport as Tamil Nadu gets early breakthroughs against Bangladesh XI

S. Dinakar
Chennai 31 October, 2022 19:29 IST
Mohammad Saif Hasan of Bangladesh XI gets bowled by Trilok Nag of Tamil Nadu at the MAC Stadium in Chennnai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R RAGU

It was a muggy day at Chepauk. The sun hid behind a dense cloud cover, and the batters struggled in light that veered between barely meeting the standards to being inadequate for play. 

Only 20 overs could be bowled when the players, with Tea approaching, walked out for the last occasion on day one. Bangladesh XI was struggling at 59 for three on a lively pitch with some grass covering and under cloud cover. 

The Tamil Nadu pacemen posed some searching questions to the Bangladesh top-order, particularly when they pitched the ball up and allowed the sphere to swing.

There were wickets for seamer Trilok Nag. He is an interesting bowler who loses momentum in his run-up because of a long delivery stride which also shortens his point of release. 

But then he makes up for this shortcoming with an excellent wrist and seam position. 

Trilok castled opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for naught with a delivery that nipped back to strike the off-stump.

No. 3 Mohammad Saif Hasan (20) essayed some scorching square cuts but Trilok’s fuller-length ball that jagged back, castled the batter.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul smartly changed M. Mohammad’s end and the senior paceman’s combination of brisk pace, fuller length and swing breached Md. Shadman Islam’s (22) defence. 

Tamil Nadu has made the early dents but a lot of cricket remains. 

THE SCORES
Bangladesh XI 59 for three in 20 overs (Md. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, Trilok Nag two for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI

