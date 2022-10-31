Rain plays spoilsport as Tamil Nadu gets early breakthroughs against Bangladesh XI

It was a muggy day at Chepauk. The sun hid behind a dense cloud cover, and the batters struggled in light that veered between barely meeting the standards to being inadequate for play.

Inclement weather and poor light meant the second four-day game between Bangladesh XI and Tamil Nadu XI began only at 12.40pm on the opening day after the visitor won the toss.

Only 20 overs could be bowled when the players, with Tea approaching, walked out for the last occasion on day one. Bangladesh XI was struggling at 59 for three on a lively pitch with some grass covering and under cloud cover.

The Tamil Nadu pacemen posed some searching questions to the Bangladesh top-order, particularly when they pitched the ball up and allowed the sphere to swing.

There were wickets for seamer Trilok Nag. He is an interesting bowler who loses momentum in his run-up because of a long delivery stride which also shortens his point of release.

But then he makes up for this shortcoming with an excellent wrist and seam position.

Trilok castled opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for naught with a delivery that nipped back to strike the off-stump.

No. 3 Mohammad Saif Hasan (20) essayed some scorching square cuts but Trilok’s fuller-length ball that jagged back, castled the batter.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul smartly changed M. Mohammad’s end and the senior paceman’s combination of brisk pace, fuller length and swing breached Md. Shadman Islam’s (22) defence.

Tamil Nadu has made the early dents but a lot of cricket remains.