Pradosh Ranjan Paul leads inexperienced Tamil Nadu against Bangladesh XI

S. Dinakar
Chennai 30 October, 2022 20:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: Pradosh Ranjan Paul during a TNCA 1st Division game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The first four-day contest between an efficient Bangladesh XI and a grossly under-strength Tamil Nadu team concluded in a lopsided win for the visitor.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, promising young batter, will skipper an inexperienced team.

The match will be played on a different pitch from the first game. The pitch for the wicket - a black soil surface - has a little more grass and is expected to play a tad quicker than the previous pitch.

Tamil Nadu XI will open with Kaushik Gandhi and Ganga Sridhar Raju, followed by Pradosh Ranjan and southpaw Aaditya Ganesh, an impressive wicket-keeper batter.   

The Tamil Nadu camp is excited about young batter Affan Khader, who has been striking the ball well at the nets.

L. Vignesh bowled with some pace and fire in the last game to scalp four but with the selectors rotating pacemen, three from the four, M. Mohammed, Trilok Nag, Jaganath Srinivas and D. Rahul, will figure in the eleven.

AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup: Host takes on Ireland in must-win clash

The spin attack will be manned by promising left-arm spinner Ajith Ram of high-arm action and easy release and off-spinner Yaza Arun Mozhi.

The host will be up against a competent Bangladesh outfit.   

The 30-year-old Taijul Islam, who inflicted considerable damage on the host line-up in the first game, is a wily left-arm spinner with 158 wickets in 38 Tests. 

And Rejaur Rahman Raja and Syed Khaled Ahmed are pacemen capable of working up pace and extracting lift.

This Bangladesh XI has bowlers who can strike. It also has batters who can put runs on the board. Md. Shadman Islam came up with a polished 89 im the first innings and skipper Mohammad Mithun, an international, made on a stroke-filled unbeaten 156 in the first game.

Can the host put up a better fight?   

