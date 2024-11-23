 />
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds

He smashed 151 runs in just 67 deliveries to take Hyderabad to a total of 248/4 in its opening fixture of this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 10:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Tilak Varma.
India's Tilak Varma. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s Tilak Varma. | Photo Credit: AP

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma became the first batter to score three consecutive T20 centuries after opening his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a hundred against Meghalaya at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C on Saturday.

He smashed 151 runs in just 67 deliveries to take Hyderabad to a total of 248/4 in its opening fixture of this edition of the tournament.

This is also the highest individual score in the competition’s history.

Earlier this month, he scored back-to-back hundreds for India during the third and fourth T20I matches of the four-match series against South Africa.

ALSO READ | AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Bumrah picks second fifer in Australia

In doing so he became only the second Indian to score two consecutive T20I centuries, joining Sanju Samson in the exclusive list.

His performances earned him the Player-of-the-Series award. Moreover, he went up a whopping 69 places in the ICC T20I batting charts following his two centuries and 280 runs for the series against the Proteas.

The rise sees Varma improve to third place overall, behind No.1-ranked T20I batter Travis Head and England’s Phil Salt, and he is now the highest-rated batter from India.

