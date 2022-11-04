M. Shahrukh Khan walked away with the Bishnuram Medhi Trophy after being named the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ at the 90th Annual Day of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Friday.

The swashbuckling TN batter received his prize from Roger Binny, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who was the chief guest at the function. K.N. Ramyashri was awarded the ‘Women Cricketer of the Year’ award while Mylapore Recreation Club ‘A’ were formally crowned with the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield for winning the TNCA first division league.

Speaking at the event Roger Binny said, “The TNCA is one of the best-run associations in the country and right from my playing days, the players always were looked after well when visiting the city to play matches. Similarly, the TNCA league is one of the best in the country with players coming from all over the country.”

Binny also recalled his schooldays, when he played age group cricket for Salem district.

Earlier, Dr Ashok Sigamani, vice-president of the TNCA gave the welcome address while R.S. Raamasamy, TNCA secretary read the annual report. TNCA treasurer, J. Parthasarathy delivered the vote of thanks.