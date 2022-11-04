M. Shahrukh Khan walked away with the Bishnuram Medhi Trophy after being named the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ at the 90th Annual Day of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Friday.
The swashbuckling TN batter received his prize from Roger Binny, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who was the chief guest at the function. K.N. Ramyashri was awarded the ‘Women Cricketer of the Year’ award while Mylapore Recreation Club ‘A’ were formally crowned with the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield for winning the TNCA first division league.
Speaking at the event Roger Binny said, “The TNCA is one of the best-run associations in the country and right from my playing days, the players always were looked after well when visiting the city to play matches. Similarly, the TNCA league is one of the best in the country with players coming from all over the country.”
Binny also recalled his schooldays, when he played age group cricket for Salem district.
Earlier, Dr Ashok Sigamani, vice-president of the TNCA gave the welcome address while R.S. Raamasamy, TNCA secretary read the annual report. TNCA treasurer, J. Parthasarathy delivered the vote of thanks.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
Individual awards: Bishnuram Medhi Trophy (Cricket of the year): M. Shahrukh Khan; Baliah Memorial Trophy (Collegiate Cricketer of the year): Manav Parakh; V. Jagannathan Memorial Trophy (Best Bowler in Ranji Trophy): R. Sai Kishore; T. Vasu Naidu Memorial Trophy (Best fielder in Ranji Trophy): N. Jagadeesan; Dr M.A.M. Ramaswamy Endowment (Consistent Performance in Ranji Trophy): M. Siddharth; N.N. Suvarana Memorial Trophy (Highest aggregate in Ranji Trophy): B. Indrajith; R.T. Parthasarathy Trophy (Cricketer of the year from Districts): Boopathi Vaishna Kumar; C. Subramaniam Trophy (School cricketer of the year): B. Sachin.
Women’s awards: Women’s Cricketer of the Year: K.N. Ramyashri; Promising Women Cricketer of the year: C. Shushaanthika; Promising women cricketer of the year under-19: M.S. Aishwarya; Best fielder: R. Abarna.
TNCA league championship: I div: Rajah of Palayampatti Shield: Winner: Mylapore Recreation Club ‘A’; S.R. Jagannathan Trophy (Runner-up): Vijay CC; II div: C.P. Johnstone Shield: Winner: Sea Hawks CC; Runner-up: Alwarpet CC; III
div: C.R. Pattabhiraman Shield: Winner: Park Town RC; Runner-up: Triplicane CC; III-A: C.R. Rangachari Shield: Winner: Jupiter SC; Runner-up: Triplicane CC; III-B: G. Parthasarathy Shield: Winner: Park Town RC; Runner-up: ICF SA; IV div: Bishop Waller Shield: Winner: Hunters XI; Runner-up: National RC; IV-A: N. Kannayiram Shield: Winner: Hunters XI; Runner-up: Kumbhat CC; IV-B: A.G. Kripal Singh Shield: Winner: National RC; Runner-up: Jubilee CC; IV-C: K.S. Kannan Shield: Winner: Bharathi Sports CC; Runner-up: Venkateswara CC; IV-D: Winner: Mambalam Misquitos; Runner-up: Bharathi CC; V
div: Dr P. Subbarayan Shield: Winner: SKM CC; Runner-up: IOC RC; V-A: P. Ananda Rau Shield: Winner: Fox Trotters CC; Runner-up: Friends XI; V-B: V.P. Raghavan Shield: Winner: SKM CC; Runner-up: Milkyway CC; V-C: M.V. Kasturirangan Shield: Winner: IOC RC; Runner-up: Singam Puli CC; V-D: S. Annadurai Shield: Winner: Comrades CC; Runner-up: Globe CC; V-E: Winner: TANGEDCO; Runner-up: Chatnath RC; VI div: P.V.H. Babu Shield: Winner: T.V. Sivaprakasam Memorial SC; Runner-up: Saidapet Gymkhana; VI div: P.V.H. Babu Shield: Winner: T.V. Sivaprakasam Memorial SC; Runner-up: Saidapet Gymkhana; VI-A: T.K.N. Babu Shield: Winner: Saidapet Gymkhana; Runner-up: IAF (Tambaram); VI-B: P.C. Ramudu Shield: Winner: T.V. Sivaprakasam Memorial SC; Runner-up: Varsity Occassionals.