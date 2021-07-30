M. Venkataramana appointed Tamil Nadu coach

Former India off-spinner M. Venkataramana has been appointed the Tamil Nadu senior team coach for the coming season. He replaces D. Vasu, who held the job for two years.

While Tamil Nadu performed well in white-ball cricket in both the seasons — the side triumphed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament last season — it came up short in the Ranji Trophy which was last held in 2019-20.

Regaining the Ranji Trophy, which Tamil Nadu last won in 1988, has been a major goal for the State side.

It is understood that Venkataramana, apart from being Tamil Nadu’s coach, will head the State’s Cricket Academy. In several senses, he will be the Director for Cricket for Tamil Nadu for a year after which his contract will come up for renewal.

The State’s Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising chairman S. Suresh, U.R. Radhakrishnan and Sudha Shah, that met here on Friday, left the senior selection panel headed by S. Vasudevan unchanged.

The other members are K. Bharath Kumar, R. Venkatesh, Tanveer Jabbar and T.R. Arasu.