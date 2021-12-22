Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Unadkat, Sakariya strike for Saurashtra; Kerala loses two wickets

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals between Kerala-Services and Saurashtra-Vidarbha from Jaipur.

KER 36/2(10) vs SER SAU vs VID 14/3 (10)

KER 36/2 after 10 overs: Two wickets in the bag for Services. Kerala batters have to tread carefully. Evenly poised game on the cards

VID 14/3 after 10 overs: Saurashtra skipper Unadkat striked two and Sakariya with a scalp ripped through the Vidarbha top-order. Saurashtra will look to maintain this form. Meanwhile, Fazal and co will look to regroup.

UPDATE: WICKET! Kerala loses Saxena. Gone for a duck. Pathania strikes again. KER 31/2

UPDATE: WICKET! It's Chetan Sakariya this time. Rathod gone for just one. Three wickets in quick succession, things not looking good for Vidarbha at the moment. VID 9/3

UPDATE: WICKET! M Azharuddeen clean bowled. Pathania does the trick with the ball. KER 24/1

UPDATE: WICKET! Unadkat strikes again. A classical left-arm swing bowler dismissal. Ball coming into the right-hander. Beaten all ends up. Ganesh Satish off-stump gone for a walk. VID 8/2

KER 22/0 in 5.3 overs: The Kerala openers have survived the first five overs, taking things steady.

VID 6/1 in 5 overs: Saurashtra has the early advantage. Vidarbha opener Taide dismissed for just one. All eyes on skipper Fazal to keep the momentum gooing.

UPDATE: WICKET! Unadkat with an early breakthrough. What a catch from Sheldon Jackson! Vidabha loses key player Taide. VID 4/1

KER 1/0 in 1 over: R S Kunnummal and M Azharuddeen are the openers for Kerala. D G Pathania with a tidy first over.

VID 4/0 in 1 over: Skipper Fazal and Taide open the innings for Vidarbha. Unadkat starts with the ball.

TOSS UPDATE: Services Won the Toss and will Bowl first against Kerala

Kerala(Playing XI):

Services (Playing XI):

TOSS UPDATE: Saurashtra Won the Toss and elected to Field against Vidarbha

Toss Update from Jaipur:



Saurashtra have won the toss & elected to bowl against Vidarbha in #QF3 of the #VijayHazareTrophy. #SAUvVID pic.twitter.com/0NAH49su9M — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 22, 2021

Saurashtra (Playing XI): Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson(w), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya

Vidarbha (Playing XI): Faiz Fazal(c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w), Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

Preview:

Kerala would have a definite edge against Services, while in a battle of equals, Saurashtra take on a resurgent Vidarbha in the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

While Saurashtra made it to the last eight directly, Vidarbha edged past Tripura in the pre-quarterfinals. Kerala and Services had made the quarter-finals directly.

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, the Faiz Fazal-led Vidarbha is expected to come out all guns blazing. But for that to happen, Fazal himself would have to forget his poor show in the last game and need to make a big score.

Vidarbha's chances would also depend on how in-form opener Aharva Taide performs against the likes of the experienced Jaydev Unadkat and others.

Vijay Hazare Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinals: Tamil Nadu thumps Karnataka, HP eases past UP into semifinals

The duo would need support from other batters like Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar and Apoorva Wankhede.

On the bowling front, the young pace duo of Yash Thakur and Darshan Nalkande have been exceptional at the front and the death. Thakur has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 18 scalps. They would need support from experienced spinners Aditya Sarvate and Akshay Wakhare.

Vidarbha is unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

READ: Ankit Kalsi: Himachal benefitting from grooming home-grown players

Saurashtra, who was unbeaten in the league stage, would look to continue the winning momentum.

They boast of several aggressive batters like Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani and young wicket-keeper Harvik Desai. If they fire in unison, they can take any good attack to the cleaners, and Vidarbha's varied one won't be an exception.

All eyes would be on Jackson, who has time and again proved his prowess with the willow, but continues to be ignored by the national selectors.

For Saurashtra, the difference could be how young India pacer Chetan Sakariya along with skipper Unadkat fare and another important cog in their wheel is left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Meanwhile, Kerala would fancy its chances of entering the last four against Services.

Kerala has two of the finest batters in the current lot in the form of skipper Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby, who can rip apart any good attack.

READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu decimates Karnataka in quarterfinals

READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Galetia, Chopra send Himachal Pradesh into semifinals

Right-handed opener Mohammed Azharuddeen, who had made headlines during the last domestic season, is also an important player for the team. The others, like Rohan Kunnummal and Vishnu Vinod, would also need to play their parts if the team has to march ahead.

The performance of Kerala's spinners Jalaj Saxena and Sijoman Joseph in the middle overs and that of pacer duo Basil Thampi and MD Nidheesh would be crucial.

Services, too, has a formidable side and it's openers Lakhan Singh, Ravi Chouhan along with Mohit Ahlawat would need to score big if it is to post or chase a big total.

It's attack, led by the experienced Diwesh Pathania, would need to bowl in the right areas to stop a flamboyant Kerala batting line-up.

Kerala look strong on paper, but Services could spring a surprise.

The schedule: At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Saurashtra vs Vidarbha

- PTI

Remaining fixtures in the tournament

22 December, Wednesday 3rd Quarterfinal Saurashtra vs Vidarbha 9:00AM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 4th Quarterfinal Kerala vs Services 9:00AM K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur 24 December, Friday 1st Semifinal Himachal Pradesh vs TBD 9:00AM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 2nd Semifinal Tamil Nadu vs TBD 9:00AM K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur 26 December, Sunday Final TBD vs TBD 9:00AM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Squads: Kerala vs Services

KER: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson(w/c), Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Vinoop Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, KC Akshay, Sudhesan Midhun, Faisal Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Suresh Vishweshwar, Abdul Basith SER: Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Mohit Ahlawat, Rajat Paliwal(c), Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Devender Lohchab(w), Pulkit Narang, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Shakti Malviya, Rahul Singh, Gaurav Kochar, Diwesh Pathania, Mumtaz Qadir, Pal Raj Bahadur, Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Shivam Tiwari, Jayjeet Jaiswal, Lovekesh Kumar, Ashish Nuniwal

Squads: Saurashtra vs Vidarbha

SAU: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson(w), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Makvana, Kushang Patel, Himalaya Barad, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Pranav Nandha, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Devang Karamta VID: Faiz Fazal(c), Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Ganesh Satish, Jitesh Sharma(w), Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Siddhesh Neral, Harsh Dubey, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



The Saurashtra-Vidarbha quarterfinal will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.