Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal captain Anustup Majumdar confident of team's chances

Bengal captain Anustup Majumdar thinks a fine mix of youth and experience will stand his side in good stead in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, starting here from Sunday.

Bengal will meet Services in its opening Group E match at the Eden Gardens.

The host will take on Chandigarh (on February 23), Ranji champion Saurashtra (February 25), Jammu and Kashmir (February 27) and Haryana (March 1) in its subsequent engagements.

Majumdar, a seasoned batsman, felt the youngsters would play a key role in the side. “The team is well balanced with experienced and young players. We have several talented players. If they help us win two or three matches, we will qualify to the next stage,” said Majumdar.

Apart from the known faces, the team has some promising players such as Kaif Ahmed, Suvankar Bal, Mohammed Kaif, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Aritra Chatterjee and Sudip Gharami.

Majumdar said his team would learn from its mistakes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and give a better performance. “We have prepared well and our primary target is to qualify for the next stage. We did not play well in some parts of the Mushtaq Ali tournament and that is why we could not qualify to the knockout stage. We have to work on the areas we were lacking. Everyone has worked hard and is in good shape,” said Majumdar.