Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy to begin on February 20 The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held across six venues between February 20 and March 14. Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 February, 2021 19:58 IST Karnataka won the last edition of the tournament in 2019-20. - G.P. Sampath Kumar Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 February, 2021 19:58 IST The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held across six venues between February 20 and March 14. While the Elite teams have been divided in five groups, the Plate teams will play its matches in Tamil Nadu.The Group A fixtures will be held in Surat, while Indore and Bengaluru will host Elite B and C teams respectively. Jaipur will play host to Elite D, while Kolkata will host the Elite E teams. With no Ranji Trophy this time, the Board decided to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a rather curtailed season.In January, the BCCI hosted the first tournament of the season - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - which was held across six venues in a similar bio-secured environment. The line upElite A - Surat: Gujarat, Chhatisgarh, Hyderabad, Tripura, Baroda, Goa.Elite B - Indore: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Andhra PradeshElite C - Bengaluru: Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, BiharElite D - Jaipur: Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, PondicherryElite E - Kolkata: Bengal, Services, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, ChandigarhPlate - Tamil Nadu: Uttarakhand, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim