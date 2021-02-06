Vijay Hazare Trophy to begin on February 20

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be held across six venues between February 20 and March 14. While the Elite teams have been divided in five groups, the Plate teams will play its matches in Tamil Nadu.

The Group A fixtures will be held in Surat, while Indore and Bengaluru will host Elite B and C teams respectively. Jaipur will play host to Elite D, while Kolkata will host the Elite E teams. With no Ranji Trophy this time, the Board decided to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a rather curtailed season.

In January, the BCCI hosted the first tournament of the season - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - which was held across six venues in a similar bio-secured environment.