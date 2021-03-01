Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in knockout phase

Prithivi Shaw will lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-out stage, which will be played in Delhi from March 7.

Mumbai 01 March, 2021 22:51 IST

Prithvi Shaw had a good run in the league stage.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

READ: Prithvi Shaw makes Vijay Hazare Trophy history with unbeaten 227

The domestic giant Mumbai remained unbeaten in the league stage and won all its five games in Elite Group D. Mumbai will be without the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur - who will be busy on national duty.

Siddhesh Lad has been named in the squad.

The Squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Dhaval Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare, Chinmay Sutar, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Aman Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi.