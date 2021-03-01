Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai in knockout phase

Prithivi Shaw will lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-out stage, which will be played in Delhi from March 7.

READ: Prithvi Shaw makes Vijay Hazare Trophy history with unbeaten 227

The domestic giant Mumbai remained unbeaten in the league stage and won all its five games in Elite Group D. Mumbai will be without the services of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Shardul Thakur - who will be busy on national duty.

Siddhesh Lad has been named in the squad.