Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dhawan’s century takes Delhi home

Shikhar Dhawan struck 153 off just 118 balls (21x4, 1x6) to star in Delhi’s three-wicket win over Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Saturday.

Delhi suffered some anxious moments towards the end of its chase of a challenging target of 329, but Pradeep Sangwan swung seamer Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s second ball of the final over for a six over mid-wicket to take his side home.

The run-out of Shivank Vashisht in the previous over had given Maharashtra some faint hope.

Big partnerships

Dhawan’s first wicket partnership of 136 with Dhruv Shorey (61, 75b, 7x4) had put Delhi firmly on course for its third win in four matches. The left-handed opener then added 101 for the fourth with Kshitiz Sharma (36, 29b, 4x4, 1x6) to take the team closer to the target.

Earlier, Kedar Jadhav (86, 81b, 10x4) and Azim Kazi (91, 73b, 10x4, 2x6) were the main contributors in the Maharasthra innings. Opener Yash Nahar made 45 (64b, 6x4, 1x6).

Meanwhile, Mumbai made it four out of four with a 67-run win over host Rajasthan. Skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front once again, scoring 116 off 103 balls (11x4, 3x6).

The captain’s second hundred in as many matches helped Mumbai make 317 for seven. In reply, Rajasthan was bowled out for 250 in 42.2 overs. Mahipal Lomror top-scored with 76 (69b, 6x4, 4x6) while Shardul Thakur claimed four for 50 from eight overs.

Pondicherry posts win

In the other match in Pool D, Pondicherry, riding on Sheldon Jackson’s 104 (141b, 12x4) and left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi’s four for 35, thrashed Himachal Pradesh by 104 runs.