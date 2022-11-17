Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Group A: UP hands out seven-wicket defeat to Hyderabad

Opener Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten 100 and two century partnerships guided Uttar Pradesh to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Hyderabad in the fourth round league match in Group A of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over) cricket tournament at the Jamia Milia ground here on Thursday.

A third victory took UP to 12 points and kept alive its chances of qualifying for the knockout phase. Hyderabad remained on eight points.

In the other matches, Saurashtra (12 points) defeated Gujarat (4) by 107 runs at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground to stay atop the points table due to its superior net run-rate, Tripura (8) jolted defending champion Himachal Pradesh (8) by 39 runs at Air Force ground 2 while Chandigarh (12) kept Manipur without a point after inflicting a six-wicket defeat at the Air Force ground.

On this day, very little went right for Hyderabad.

Put in, Hyderabad struggled to 130 for five in the 37th over with Shivam Mavi and Saurabh Kumar striking twice. Thereafter, a 120-run stand off just 73 balls between Michil Jaiswal (73, 59b, 7x4, 2x6) and B. Rahul (51, 36b, 4x4, 2x6) took Hyderabad to 250. However, off the last seven deliveries, Hyderabad lost four wickets for the addition to just six runs and handed over the momentum to UP.

In reply, UP denied Hyderabad any early breakthrough with opener Juyal (100 not out, 36b, 7x4, 1x6) and Madhav Kaushik (70m 92b, 4x4) laying a 132-run foundation.

Though Rohit Rayudu (three for 29) struck thrice in the space of eight runs to rekindle Hyderabad’s hopes, there was no further respite for his team.

In walked Rinku Singh and smashed a 48-ball unbeaten 78 out of the 122-run unbroken stand for the fourth wicket with Juyal. Rinku hit two fours and four sixes to take UP home with eight deliveries to spare.