Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan score centuries as Tamil Nadu defeats Goa by 57 runs

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru 17 November, 2022 18:47 IST
N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan in action for Tamil Nadu against Goa in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan in action for Tamil Nadu against Goa in the Vijay Hazare trophy. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Openers N. Jagadeesan (168, 140b, 15x4, 6x6) and Sai Sudharsan (117, 112b, 13x4) made merry as Tamil Nadu defeated Goa by 57 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Jagadeesan hit his third consecutive century of the tournament, while Sudharsan got his second straight hundred. Jagadeesan recorded the highest ever List ‘A’ score by a Tamil Nadu batter, going past the unbeaten 154 made by Dinesh Karthik against Hyderabad in 2010-11.

The duo racked up 276 runs for the first wicket, completely neutralising the Goa attack. The blitz helped Tamil Nadu finished on a formidable 373 for four. The Goa fielders did not help its cause, dropping catches far too often.

In reply, Goa received handy contributions from Ishaan Gadekar (51), Snehal Kauthankar (67), K. Eknath (50), Siddhesh Lad (62 n.o.) and Deepraj Gaonkar (42), but fell well short. Opener Gadekar set an aggressive tone, thumping pacer Sandeep Warrier through cover with a full flow of the bat.

The Goa batters, however, could not maintain this high tempo for long.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kerala cruised to an eight-wicket win over Chhattisgarh. After electing to bat, Chhattisgarh was dismissed for 171. Kerala pacers Akhil Scaria (4/25) and N.P. Basil (3/40) got among the wickets.

Kerala made short work of the target, reaching the finish line in 36.1 overs. P. Rahul (92 n.o., 106b, 7x4, 4x6) starred with the bat for Kerala.

Andhra and Haryana crushed Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh respectively.

