Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh enter knockouts on superior Net Run Rate; Hyderabad, Chandigarh crash out

At the conclusion of the league, Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh (20 points each), made it to the knockout from Group A on superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 23 November, 2022 21:19 IST
NEW DELHI 23 November, 2022 21:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Akshdeep Nath (89 n.o., 109b, 8x4, 1x6) turned the match on its head as Uttar Pradesh stunned Saurashtra by two wickets.

FILE PHOTO: Akshdeep Nath (89 n.o., 109b, 8x4, 1x6) turned the match on its head as Uttar Pradesh stunned Saurashtra by two wickets. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

At the conclusion of the league, Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh (20 points each), made it to the knockout from Group A on superior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Hyderabad’s 110-run victory over Chandigarh proved in vain as Uttar Pradesh stunned table-topper Saurashtra by two wickets to advance to the knockout phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament here on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of the league, Saurashtra and UP (20 points each), made it to the knockout from Group A on superior Net Run Rate (NRR), after Hyderabad and Chandigarh also ended up with an identical tally.

For the record, Saurashtra topped with a NRR of 1.737, ahead of UP (0.604), Hyderabad (0.513) and Chandigarh (-0.031). Gujarat, Tripura (12 each), defending champion Himachal Pradesh (8) and Manipur (0) finished in that order.

Also Read
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Tamil Nadu books quarterfinals berth, Kerala enters pre-quarters after match called off due to rain

Saurashtra will take on Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals on November 28 after UP plays Mumbai in the one of the three pre-quarterfinals on November 26 in Ahmedabad.

In the day’s other two league matches, Gujarat crushed HP by eight wickets and Tripura inflicted a 240-run defeat on last-placed Manipur.

Hyderabad dominated Chandigarh after posting 306 for five, with Bhavesh Seth (71, 60b, 9x4), Rohit Rayudu (68, 92b, 4x4,3x6), B. Rahul (57 not out, 40b, 7x4) and Tanmay Agarwal 52 (75b, 6x4) toying with the Chandigarh bowling.

In response, Chandigarh was never in the hunt. The sixth-wicket stand between Gurinder Singh (59, 81b, 6x4) and Akshit Rana (44, 41b, 3x4, 1x6) delayed the inevitable. G. Aniketh Reddy (three for 21) and M. Shashank (three for 34) caused maximum damage.

Chasing Saurashtra’s 218 for nine, UP looked in deep trouble at 64 for five in the 19th over. But thereafter, a 147-run stand in 159 deliveries between Akshdeep Nath (89 n.o., 109b, 8x4, 1x6) and Saurabh Kumar (63, 65b, 6x4, 1x6) turned the match on its head. Earlier, Saurashtra struggled to stitch long partnerships and ended up putting up a sub-par total.

BRIEF SCORES
Saurashtra 218/9 in 50 overs (Samarth Vyas 42) lost to Uttar Pradesh (UP) 219/8 in 47.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 89 n.o., Saurabh Kumar 63); Toss: UP; UP 4, Saurashtra 0.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us