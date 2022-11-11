Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shivam Dube ruled out of Mumbai squad due to injury

Amol Karhadkar
11 November, 2022
Dube’s absence will mean captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Amol Muzumdar will have to use Aman Khan as the primary pacer-allrounder.

Allrounder Shivam Dube has been ruled of the Vijay Hazare Trophy owing to a side strain. The 29-year-old has been replaced with Khizar Dafedar, who returns to Mumbai’s senior team after four years.

Sportstar understands that before the squad’s departure for Ranchi on Wednesday for its league stage, Dube was diagnosed with an oblique tear. Since the injury will take at least three weeks to heal, Dube is unlikely to recover in time for the knockout stage beginning November 26, should Mumbai qualify.

Dube, besides his eight wickets, had the highest average (62) with the bat among Mumbai batters during its triumphant Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy. His absence will mean captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Amol Muzumdar will have to use Aman Khan as the primary pacer-allrounder.

Dube’s absence meant Dafedar earned a recall on the back of consistent outings in the local circuit. One of the stars of Mumbai’s title-winning run in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy last season, Dafedar also showed promise during the pre-season simulation matches. He will hope to score his first run for Mumbai at the senior level. He was a part of Mumbai’s disappointing Mushtaq Ali Trophy zonal campaign in 2017-18 in Rajkot. On debut he perished for a duck against Saurashtra.

