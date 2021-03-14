Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Prithvi Shaw back on field after getting hit on shin Prithvi, who was fielding in the first slip, got hit on the shin after Uttar Pradesh opener Madhav Kaushik slapped a shot off young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki. PTI 14 March, 2021 11:39 IST Prithvi Shaw was injured during the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (File picture) - SUDHAKARA JAIN PTI 14 March, 2021 11:39 IST Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, was carried off the field after being hit on the shin during the final against Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.The incident occurred in the 24th over of the innings when Prithvi, who was fielding in the first slip, got hit on the shin after Uttar Pradesh opener Madhav Kaushik slapped a shot off young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki. However, Shaw was back on the field after being treated for the injury.Vijay Hazare Trophy Final LIVE Score, UP vs Mumbai UpdatesThe ball hit Shaw on the left leg's shin and the diminutive right-handed opener, who had hit four centuries including an unbeaten double hundred in the tournament so far, looked in pain and was down on the ground.He was immediately taken off the field by the physio and his teammates. It is not yet known whether Shaw would come out to bat or not in the Mumbai innings. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.