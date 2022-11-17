Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Group B: Karnataka clinches win against Delhi

Karnataka bowlers operated like a well-rehearsed unit and stand-in captain R. Samarth scored a responsible half-century to guide their team to a four-wicket win over Delhi.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 17 November, 2022 19:03 IST
KOLKATA 17 November, 2022 19:03 IST
File Photo: Karnataka stand-in captain R. Samarth scored a responsible half-century to guide their team to a convincing four-wicket win over Delhi. 

File Photo: Karnataka stand-in captain R. Samarth scored a responsible half-century to guide their team to a convincing four-wicket win over Delhi.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Karnataka bowlers operated like a well-rehearsed unit and stand-in captain R. Samarth scored a responsible half-century to guide their team to a four-wicket win over Delhi.

Karnataka bowlers operated like a well-rehearsed unit and stand-in captain R. Samarth scored a responsible half-century to guide their team to a convincing four-wicket win over Delhi in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group-B match at the Jadavpur University Ground here on Thursday.

Karnataka restricted Delhi to a paltry 159 and achieved the target inside 30 overs.

The disciplined Karnataka pacers exploited the morning conditions nicely. V.Koushik scalped Himmat Singh and Yash Dhull, while V.Kaverappa dismissed Dhruv Shorey. Shivank Vashisht was run out as Delhi tottered at 36 for four.

Also Read
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan score centuries as Tamil Nadu defeats Goa by 57 runs

Captain Nitish Rana (30, 43b, 4x4) and the reliable Lalit Yadav (59, 100b, 7x4) added 27 before Rana, dropped on 26, was stumped off K.Gowtham.

Lalit and wicketkeeper-batter Lakshay Thareja (15, 35b, 1x4) again rescued Delhi by garnering 44 runs for the seventh wicket.

Lalit scored off the loose balls on either side. He pulled Kaverappa for two consecutive fours to reach his half-century and added 32 runs with Navdeep Saini (6, 15b).

Koushik had Lalit caught behind to claim his third wicket.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who broke the Lalit-Lakshay stand after being introduced in the 34th over, also secured three wickets.

Without the services of an unwell Mayank Agarwal, Samarth (59, 73b, 6x4) guarded one end and formed partnerships worth 33 with fellow opener B.R. Sharath (12, 26b, 3x4), 84 with Manish Pandey (48, 37b, 2x4, 4x6) and 33 with Shreyas (26, 31b, 4x4).

Samarth, who played some cracking strokes besides rotating the strike, had the most fruitful time with Manish.

Manish’s well-timed shots, especially the sixes on the onside, entertained all.

In the absence of the seasoned Ishant Sharma, Mayank attracted everyone’s attention by taking three more wickets, including that of Samarth, when Karnataka needed less than 10. But the youngster could not prevent Delhi’s second defeat.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us