Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Group B: Karnataka clinches win against Delhi

Karnataka bowlers operated like a well-rehearsed unit and stand-in captain R. Samarth scored a responsible half-century to guide their team to a convincing four-wicket win over Delhi in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group-B match at the Jadavpur University Ground here on Thursday.

Karnataka restricted Delhi to a paltry 159 and achieved the target inside 30 overs.

The disciplined Karnataka pacers exploited the morning conditions nicely. V.Koushik scalped Himmat Singh and Yash Dhull, while V.Kaverappa dismissed Dhruv Shorey. Shivank Vashisht was run out as Delhi tottered at 36 for four.

Captain Nitish Rana (30, 43b, 4x4) and the reliable Lalit Yadav (59, 100b, 7x4) added 27 before Rana, dropped on 26, was stumped off K.Gowtham.

Lalit and wicketkeeper-batter Lakshay Thareja (15, 35b, 1x4) again rescued Delhi by garnering 44 runs for the seventh wicket.

Lalit scored off the loose balls on either side. He pulled Kaverappa for two consecutive fours to reach his half-century and added 32 runs with Navdeep Saini (6, 15b).

Koushik had Lalit caught behind to claim his third wicket.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who broke the Lalit-Lakshay stand after being introduced in the 34th over, also secured three wickets.

Without the services of an unwell Mayank Agarwal, Samarth (59, 73b, 6x4) guarded one end and formed partnerships worth 33 with fellow opener B.R. Sharath (12, 26b, 3x4), 84 with Manish Pandey (48, 37b, 2x4, 4x6) and 33 with Shreyas (26, 31b, 4x4).

Samarth, who played some cracking strokes besides rotating the strike, had the most fruitful time with Manish.

Manish’s well-timed shots, especially the sixes on the onside, entertained all.

In the absence of the seasoned Ishant Sharma, Mayank attracted everyone’s attention by taking three more wickets, including that of Samarth, when Karnataka needed less than 10. But the youngster could not prevent Delhi’s second defeat.