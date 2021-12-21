Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Quarterfinals LIVE Score: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu for semi spot; UP faces HP; Toss, Playing XI

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals between Karnataka-Tamil Nadu and UP-HP from Jaipur.

PREVIEW - Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu

The Southern Derby featuring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is always one of the most keenly awaited clashes on the domestic calendar irrespective of the format.

In the white-ball format, the two sides have met quite a few times in recent times, including three finals in the last two years.

In the 2019-20 season, Karnataka had beaten TN in the finals of both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. However, earlier last month, TN pulled off a sensational win against Karnataka with a last-ball six from M. Shahrukh Khan and clinched its second T20 title in as many years.

The two sides will clash once again, this time in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The sides met in the group stages of this competition in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month where TN coasted to an easy eight-wicket win after bowling out Karnataka for just 122 led by its spinners.

However, the conditions here are diametrically opposite to the one the teams got in the league stages.

While TN reached the last eight directly, Karnataka had to beat Rajasthan in the pre-quarters which they did comprehensively on Sunday. In a way, the game time at the K.L. Saini Stadium - where the two teams will clash on Tuesday - will give Karnataka the edge in terms of knowledge of conditions.

The one change for TN will be the return of B. Aparajith, who missed the league stages due to India ‘A’ duties. He possesses a solid technique and would have to play a vital role as an opener to see off the new ball against the likes of pacers V Vyshak and Prasidh Krishna. TN lost its last two matches in the league stage and the team will be hoping to get back on track on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, TN coach M. Venkatramana said, “an area we need to improve is to be more consistent with our bowling. Similarly, one batsman needs to play long innings and score a hundred so that others can bat around.” - S. Dipak Ragav

SQUADS KARNATAKA VS TAMIL NADU KAR: Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey(c), Abhinav Manohar, Srinivas Sharath(w), Venkatesh Muralidhara, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Dega Nischal, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Ritesh Bhatkal, Darshan MB, Vidyadhar Patil R.Samarth and krishnappa Gowtham have been ruled out of the Tournament. TN: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar(c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan



PREVIEW - UP vs HP

After adapting well to the demands of 50-over cricket in sultry Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh will play in conditions vastly different when it faces Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday.

A win will send the team into the semifinals for the first time in six years.

Executing a recalibrated team strategy based on the conditions will be made more difficult by the fact that the team will be playing after a week’s break, and captain Rishi Dhawan’s performance with bat and ball will again be key to its chances of success against a mightier opponent.

Dhawan, who last played for India in 2016, has hit a purple patch in recent weeks in white-ball cricket. He has single-handedly ensured his team a berth in the knockouts with his all-round performance, but his batting form is especially noteworthy as he already has 332 runs under his belt in the tournament, an excellent tally considering he comes in to bat in the middle order. His scores in the group stage read: 61, 44, 57, 71 and 91 n.o.

His team will heavily lean on him also to make early breakthroughs in favourable conditions if it bowls first.

Dhawan made useful contributions with bat and ball both times his team made it to the knockout rounds of a white-ball tourney – the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020-21 as well as in 2021-22. But such reliance on one man makes the team vulnerable during games in which he doesn’t perform to his expectations.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, has a number of players to look up to, despite the absence of batter Upendra Yadav and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, both of whom toured South Africa to play for India ‘A’.

Aksh Deep Nath was the leading run-getter for UP in the last season, when UP made it to the final, and it bodes well for the side that he has returned to form with a vital knock under pressure against Madhya Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinals. Rinku Singh, the other star from last season, is also among the runs.

Moreover, its fast-bowling department looks potent. Its x-factor this season has been the left-arm seamer Yash Dayal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ankit Rajpoot are also sharp weapons in the arsenal.

If UP makes it to the semifinals, new coach Vijay Dahiya will have ensured his first success. The team managed just two wins in five matches in the 2021-22 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

After its exciting win on Sunday, the team took the day off on Monday, while Himachal Pradesh had a net practice at the Rajasthan Cricket Association premises here.

Squads UTTAR PRADESH VS HIMACHAL PRADESH UP: Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal(w), Karan Sharma(c), Sameer Rizvi, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Almas Shaukat, Samarth Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohsin Khan, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Goswami, Sameer Choudhary, Hardeep Singh, Jasmer Dhankhar, Manik Beri, Bihari Rai, Parth Mishra HP: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Priyanshu Khanduri, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur

The HP vs UP quarterfinal will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.