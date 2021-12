Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE SCORE: Tamil Nadu takes on Puducherry; Mumbai plays Bengal; Karnataka-Baroda clash; Delhi faces Haryana

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Elite A: At Mumbai: Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat vs Vidarbha; At Thana: Jammu & Kashmir vs Odisha.

Elite B: At Thumba: Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu; At Thiruvananthapuram: Baroda vs Karnataka; At Mangalapuram: Bengal vs Mumbai.

Elite C: At Mohali: Jharkhand vs Saurashtra; At Mullanpur: Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh; At Chandigarh: Delhi vs Haryana.

Elite D: At Rajkot: Chandigarh vs Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand; At Saurashtra: Chhattisgarh vs Kerala.

Elite E: At Ranchi: Punjab vs Services, Goa vs Railways, Assam vs Rajasthan.

Plate Group: At Jaipur: Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Nagaland vs Tripura, Bihar vs Sikkim.