Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE SCORE, Pre-Quarterfinals: Karnataka opts to field vs Rajasthan; Uttar Pradesh plays Madhya Pradesh; Vidarbha vs Tripura

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the preliminary quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 from Jaipur.

TOSS UPDATE: Karnataka won the toss and opted to bowl first versus Rajasthan.

Pre Quarterfinals matchups:

Pre Quarterfinal 1: Vidarbha vs Tripura

Pre Quarterfinal 2: Karnataka vs Rajasthan

Pre Quarterfinal 3: Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh

(All matches will be played in Jaipur on December 19 at 9:00 AM IST)

Uttar Pradesh vs Madhya Pradash Preview

Madhya Pradesh will aim to make it five wins in a row to make the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals when it takes on Uttar Pradesh at the Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground on Sunday.

The team hasn’t lost a game since suffering a narrow defeat to Maharashtra in the opening game, profiting primarily from IPL star Venkatesh Iyer and Shubham Sharma – the two batters have a combined tally of 684 runs in this tournament, in six matches. Venkatesh, in particular, has been irresistible: his 151 less than a week ago against Chandigarh was nothing less than a six-fest. He struck 10 sixes and eight fours in a whirlwind knock (strike-rate: 133.62).

In contrast, Uttar Pradesh is devoid of players who have sizzled in the last IPL. Nonetheless, it remains a formidable opponent, a team which finished as the runner-up in the last season. The 24-year-old Rinku Singh is in good form with the bat – 245 runs in five innings – while fast bowler Yash Dayal has 11 wickets, including a 5 for 31 against Hyderabad in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on December 12.

UP will look up to Dayal and the seasoned Ankit Rajpoot to make the early breakthroughs if it manages to put the opposition in. Given the fact that the team has been negotiating the chilly mornings of northern India throughout the last 10 days, it may perhaps be better prepared mentally to handle the challenge posed here.

-Abhishek Mukherjee

FULL PREVIEW

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 2021-22?

Select matches will be broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9:00 AM IST and will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.