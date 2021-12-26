Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Final: Karthik, Indrajith take TN past 50

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 final between Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

TN 58/4 in 19 overs: Just a single as Galetiya keeps it tight.

TN 57/4 in 18 overs: Five from the over from Jaswal. A couple of twos and a single from it.

TN 52/4 in 17 overs: Karthick drives one straight to the boundary as Rishi overpitches it on his legs. That brings up the fifty for Tamil Nadu.

TN 45/4 in 16 overs: Jaswal strays in his line on the first ball and gives away four leg byes. Much makes a strong recovery to just give one from the next five balls.

TN 40/4 in 15 overs: OUT! Twin strikes for Rishi and Ashwin edges it to slip. Pitched full with a hint of away movement and Ashwin was lured into the drive. Indrajith the new batter in and starts off with three dot balls.

TN 37/3 in 14 overs: Jaswal troubling the veteran Karthik. Gets one into him sharply from back of a length and Karthik leaves it as it misses the off stump by a whisker.

TN 35/3 in 13 overs: Another tight over by Rishi. He sprays a lose one down leg and Rishi is confident Dinesh Karthik has got some bat on it as it goes into the keeper's hands. Anil Chaudhary promptly turns the appeal down and signals it went off the pad.

TN 34/3 in 12 overs: Pankaj Jaswal into the attack. FOUR! Gloriously driven away through covers and to the boundary by Kishore. The pitch is offering good bounce. Jaswal decks in a shorter on, Kishore is surprised by the bounce and almost gloves it to gully. OUT! Kishore is gone! Good length on leg and Kishore prods the ball that moves away and hands an edge to first slip.

TN 30/2 in 11 overs: It is difficult to understand the ploy adopted by Tamil Nadu. Kishore and Ashwin are struggling to get bat on ball and consuming deliveries upfront.

TN 28/2 in 10 overs: Sharma continues to ask questions. Comes round the wicket to Kishore and gets it to move just a hint. Kishore hangs his bat and misses and Sharma is keen on it. Beaten again outside off to end the over.

TN 26/2 in 9 overs: Finally a good over for Tamil Nadu. Seven from from the Rishi over. Kishore clipped a fuller one to the mid wicket boundary and Galetiya fumbled after a good effort to concede the four.

TN 19/2 in 8 overs: Loud appeal and turned down! Sharma pitched it up and moved it into Kishore to beat him. It thudded into his pads and that looked straight in front. Maiden over.

TN 19/2 in 7 overs: Skipper Rishi Dhawan has the ball now. OUT! First ball and the captain strikes. Jagadeesan is gone. Murugan Ashwin is the new man in. Narayan Jagadeesan c Shubham Arora b Rishi Dhawan 9(19b 1x4 0x6).

TN 17/1 in 6 overs: Jaffa from Sharma! Pitched on a length on middle and moves away just a bit to beat Kishore and miss the off stump. A couple of singles as Sharma keeps both batters silent by continuing to move the ball around.

TN 15/1 in 5 overs: FOUR! Drifting down the leg and Kishore turns it away behind for a boundary. Five runs from the over.

TN 10/1 in 4 overs: Sharma continues. The full array of swing bowling at display here. He gets a couple to move in, then moves one away before keeping one straight. Jagadeesan drives between point and cover off the last ball for a couple.

TN 8/1 in 3 overs: Galetiya gets in to swing into Jagadeesan again and it hits him flush on the pads. Appeal struck down prompty as it was going done leg. FOUR! First bad ball of the day. Drifting down leg and in the slot and flicked away by Jagadeesan to the mid wicket boundary.

TN 3/1 in 2 overs: Sidharth Sharma from the other end and Jagadeesan on strike. Absolute peach from Sharma! Perfect line and length and jagged in menacingly into Jagadeesan to cut him in half. He is beaten! Pushed by Jagadeesan between point and cover and a single to end the over.

TN 2/1 in 1 over: Galetiya to Aparajith first ball. Fullish on off and well left. Outside edge and it falls short of the fielder at slip. Jags back in slightly from a good length from off and tucked away for a couple. TN is off the mark. OUT! Aparajith is cleaned up! Pitched outside off and it came back in sharply and through Aparajith's front foot defence. Sai Kishore has been promoted to number three.

PITCH REPORT: It is a fresh wicket and no matches have been played on this strip so far in the tournament. Rajat Bhatia reckons the moisture on the surface will help the bowlers early on.

TOSS: Himachal Pradesh wins the toss and elects to bowl.

Hello & good morning from Jaipur for the #VijayHazareTrophy #Final.



Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu - Final Preview

Since the 2019-20 season, Tamil Nadu has become by far the best domestic team in the country in the limited-overs format. After missing out in the finals of both the one-day and T20 titles in 2019, the team has now won back-to-back titles in the T20 competition (2020-21, 2021-22).

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu has a date with history to go for the double this year of sweeping the domestic white-ball tournaments, when it takes on Himachal Pradesh in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

After prevailing over Saurashtra in a thrilling semifinal with a last-ball win chasing 311, TN goes into the final as firm favourites.

The team’s batters are in good form with every player chipping in with valuable performances throughout the tournament so far. There is depth in the side as Sai Kishore at eight has shown that he is more than capable of wielding the willow.

The bowling is spin dominant but TN will play in the main stadium for the first time this season where it has helped the medium pacers.

Having said that, TN will be wise not to take Himachal lightly. Though the team is playing in the final for the first time, it has been playing some aggressive brand of cricket.

Skipper Rishi Dhawan has led from the front with bat and ball this season amassing 415 runs and picking 14 wickets.

Opener Prashant Chopra tops the charts with 435 runs and the team’s medium-pacers are skilful in exploiting helpful conditions with the ability to rattle any top-order.

Himachal also has the advantage of having already played at this ground in the quarters and semis while it will be the first match for TN at this venue in this competition.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Tamil Nadu

Group Stage: Beat Mumbai by 54 runs

Group Stage: Beat Karnataka by eight wickets

Group Stage: Beat Bengal by 146 runs

Group Stage: Lost to Puducherry by one run (D/L Method)

Group Stage: Lost to Baroda by 41 runs

Quarterfinal: Beat Karnataka by 151 runs

Semifinal: Beat Saurashtra by two wickets

Himachal Pradesh

Group Stage: Lost to Vidarbha by seven wickets

Group Stage: Beat Jammu & Kashmir by 63 runs

Group Stage: Beat Gujarat by 97 runs

Group Stage: Lost to Andhra by 30 runs

Group Stage: Beat Odisha by 63 runs

Quarterfinal: Beat Uttar Pradesh by five wickets

Semifinal: Beat Services by 77 runs

THE SQUADS Himachal Pradesh: Shubham Arora (w), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetiya, Arpit Guleria, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Priyanshu Khanduri, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur. Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (w), Vijay Shankar (c), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY FINAL LIVE?

The final between HP and TN will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.