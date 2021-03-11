Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw's 165 puts Mumbai in final

Skipper Prithvi Shaw continued his relentless onslaught with a 122-ball 165 as Mumbai dethroned Karnataka by inflicting a massive 72-run defeat on Thursday for a place in Sunday’s final against Uttar Pradesh.

At the Air Force ground, Palam, here, Shaw’s fourth century of this year’s competition saw Mumbai set a stiff target of 323. Karnataka top-order failed to fire, with Samarth and Manish Pandey falling cheaply, and the chase was never on.

Highlights: Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals

Asked to bat, Mumbai had the better of the exchanges as Shaw took six overs to settle down and then rode his luck to raise another big century. Dropped at 38 by Devdutt Padikkal at cover off Shreyas Gopal, Shaw prospered to play a match-winning innings studded with 17 boundaries and seven sixes. He was particularly severe on Gopal whom he hit for two sixes over cover-point and one over mid-wicket.

Ronit More, who took five wickets in the quarterfinal, went for 20 runs in the 37th over with Shaw smashing 16 runs and Shams Mulani (45, 4x4) hitting a four.

In fact, Shaw and Mulani raised 159 runs off 23.4 overs for the third wicket before departing in successive overs. Mumbai traded eight wickets for 81 runs in the last 10 overs. Medium pacer Vyshak Vijay (4/56), who trapped Shaw leg-before was the only Karnataka bowler to make any impact on this day.

When Karnataka chased, only Padikkal (64, 64b, 6x4, 1x6) and B. R. Sharath (61, 39b, 8x4, 2x6) provided some hope. With five wickets down for 152 in the 31st over, Karnataka was staring at defeat. Though the next 12 overs saw an addition of nearly 100 runs, Mumbai was happy to bowl out the opposition. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian, playing only his second match, stood out with bowling figures of 10-1-23-2.

At the Ferozeshah Kotla, the other semifinal too proved one-sided with Uttar Pradesh stopping Gujarat with five wickets and 7.2 overs to spare.

The scores:

Mumbai 322 in 49.2 overs (Prithvi Shaw 165, Shams Mulani 45, Vyshak Kumar 4/56) beat Karnataka 250 in 42.4 overs (Devdutt Paddikkal 64, B.R. Sharath 61, Shreyas Gopal 33).

Gujarat 184 in 48.1 overs (Het Patel 60, Piyush Chawla 32) lost to Uttar Pradesh 188/5 in 42.4 overs (Akshdeep Nath 71, Karan Sharma 38, Upendra Yadav 31 not out).