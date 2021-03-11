Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals Live Score: Prithvi Shaw off to brisk start; Gujarat loses Panchal, Shah

Welcome to the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals. Karnataka will lock horns with Mumbai while Gujarat takes on Uttar Pradesh.

ONLY 5 OVER AND WICKET UPDATES

MUM 46/1 in 10 Overs: Shaw may have lost his opening part early but that hasn't prevented the Mumbai skipper from playing his shot. He has struck four boundaries so far. At the other end, Aditya Tare is biding his time. More and Prasidh have bowled unchanged so far.

GUJ 32/2 in 10 Overs: Rahul Shah is run out courtesy a direct hit from Sameer Choudhary. Uttar Pradesh continue to impress with the ball and in the field. Het Patel, right handed bat, comes to the crease. First signs of spin as left arm orthodox Shivam Sharma comes into the attack. He goes for 3 in his first over.

MUM 11/1 in 5 Overs: Prasidh got rid of Jaiswal in his third over. Aditya Tare has joined captain Prithvi Shaw at the crease. Ronit More is sharing the new ball with Prasidh.

GUJ 11/1 in 5 Overs: Yash Dayal gets the in-form Priyank Panchal out for 2. Rahul V Shah joins Dhruv Raval in the middle. Just the start UP would've wanted. Raval's first scoring shot is a boundary backward of square on the off-side.

TOSS UPDATES:

Karnataka has won the toss and elected to field.

Gujarat has won the toss and elected to bat.

RECAP



Prithvi Shaw plunders unbeaten 185 as Mumbai beats Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals, to meet Karnataka in semifinals. (REPORT)

Delhi’s top-order failed for the second time in three days as Uttar Pradesh cruised to an 46-run victory in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (REPORT)

Mumbai (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw(c), Aditya Tare(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande Karnataka (Playing XI): Ravikumar Samarth(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna Gujarat (Playing XI): Dhruv Raval(w), Priyank Panchal(c), Rahul V Shah, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla Uttar Pradesh (Playing XI): Karan Sharma(c), Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Upendra Yadav(w), Sameer Choudhary, Samarth Singh, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Aaqib Khan

WHERE TO WATCH VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY MATCHES LIVE?



Selected Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 matches are available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.