Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu beats Karnataka by eight wickets

The southern derby turned out to be a damp squib as Tamil Nadu scored a clinical eight-wicket win over Karnataka in the Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament at the Sports Hub here on Thursday.

Siddharth’s fine spell

For the second successive day, the Tamil Nadu spinners fashioned the victory. Left-arm spinner M. Siddharth was the stand out bowler with figures of four for 23. R. Sai Kishore (three for 28) and Washington Sundar (one for 27) lent able support.

The Tamil Nadu medium-pacers Sandeep Warrier and R. Silambarsan exploited the conditions to dismiss the Karnataka openers cheaply. But Mayank Agarwal (40) and Rohan Kadam (37) added 67 runs for the third wicket to resurrect the innings.

Floodgates open

However, Rohan perished trying to cut Siddharth off a ball that kept low and it opened the floodgates.

The Karnataka batters didn’t distinguish themselves with their shot selection. Manish Pandey was bowled through the gate playing back to another low delivery, while J. Suchith was stumped down the leg-side stepping out to Siddharth.

Wickets tumble

In between, Karun Nair was snapped up brilliantly by a diving Sai Sudharsan at square-leg as Karnataka lost the last eight wickets for just 35 runs to be bowled out for 122.

Captain N. Jagadeesan fell to the vagaries of the pitch, bowled by a ball that kept low from Vidyadhar Patil and Sudharsan had his stumps knocked down by Suchith as TN was reduced to 58 for two.

However, B. Indrajith (51 not out) and Washington (31 not out) added 65 runs to complete the victory before the rain came.

At the St. Xavier’s College ground, Mumbai defeated Baroda by 13 runs through the VJD Method after the match was called off due to rain.

Chasing 211, Mumbai was 100 for three at the end of the 23rd over when the match was abandoned.

Pondicherry also was a beneficiary of the VJD method as it beat Bengal by eight runs.

Pondicherry, chasing 265, was 132 for two in 30 overs when heavy rain forced the match to be called off.