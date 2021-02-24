Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu suffers second defeat

Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Tamil Nadu by 14 runs to register its first win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (Elite Group B) at the Holkar International Stadium on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, MP was bowled out for 225 with Aditya Shrivastava and Parth Sahani top-scoring with 46 each as the duo added 84-runs for the fifth-wicket partnership. For TN, medium pacer Mohammed was the best bowler with three wickets.

In reply, only the in-form Shahrukh Khan waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 67 (77b, 3x4, 5x6) while skipper Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 37.

There were four run outs in TN’s innings including that of key batsmen B. Aparajith and B. Indrajith.

The middle-order batsman Shahrukh walked in late at number eight with the team struggling at 107 for six and almost took TN home but ran out of partners in the end.

Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Devdhar ton guides Baroda to win against Hyderabad

Chasing the target, Mandeep starred with an unbeaten 64 (81 balls, 8 fours) to take Punjab home in 36 overs and register its first win in the tournament.

With its second defeat in as many matches, TN’s chances of progressing to the knockouts took a huge blow with Jharkhand already having won all three of its matches so far.

TN coach D. Vasu did not mince words saying, “We should have won this match easily. The run-outs really hurt us today. Shahrukh played a brilliant knock and showed his maturity but ran out of partners.”

“With the ball too, we did not make the best use of the conditions and could have restricted them to a lesser score which could have made the difference today,” he added.

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh 225 all out in 48.2 overs (Aditya Shrivastava 46, Parth Sahani 46; M Mohammed 3/39) beat Tamil Nadu 211 all out in 49 overs (Shahrukh Khan 67 not out, Dinesh Karthik 37, B Indrajith 32) by 14 runs. MP: 4 points, TN: 0.