Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha beats Andhra in record run chase

Atharva Taide's unbeaten 164 (123b, 15x4, 5x6) helped Vidarbha chase down 288 against Andhra at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday with eight wickets and more than eight overs to spare. It was Vidarbha's second consecutive Group A win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This was Vidarbha's highest successful chase in List A cricket, overhauling the total of 272 it achieved against Madhya Pradesh in Indore in February 2007.

On Wednesday, versus Himachal Pradesh in Thane, Taide had failed to convert a good start into a hundred. But on Thursday, with a group of IPL scouts and national selectors in attendance, the stylish opener ensured he continued his good work from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

He thus became the first Vidarbha batter to cross the 150-mark in List A cricket. Vidarbha’s previous highest was Taide’s 148 not out versus Himachal Pradesh in Alur (Bengaluru) in September 2018.

Taide’s magnificence overshadowed C.R. Gnaneshwar’s impressive 93 (126b, 7x4) at the start of Andhra’s innings. While the opener laid the foundation, Ambati Rayudu’s fifty (53, 49b, 2x4 and 3x6) and P. Tapaswi’s cameo (45 n.o., 25b, 6x4) ensured Andhra put on a respectable 287 for eight. It wasn't enough in the end.