Vijay Shankar: Dynamics of red-ball cricket are different

The strength of the Tamil Nadu team is its “unity.”

Revealing this ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign, Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar said, “This one for all and all for one attitude has enabled us win the Syed Mushtaq Ali competition and reach the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.”

“Around five players did not get to play in either of the tournaments. Yet, they cheered wholeheartedly and kept the morale high," he elaborated.

He added, “There was no negativity. Only positivity in the dressing room.”

Shankar, who has been named skipper for all formats in a rare occurrence for the state team, felt the same attitude could carry Tamil Nadu far in the Ranji Trophy.

He opined, “We are aware of the need for a Ranji Trophy triumph having not won it for a long time. But we will take every day as it comes. Not putting pressure on ourselves. But play to the best of our ability.”

The pace bowling all-rounder conceded several cricketers in the side had not played red-ball cricket for long.

He said, “The dynamics of red-ball cricket are different. The ball does a lot more. We need to adapt. Our red-ball practice sessions will be crucial.”

Talking about coach M. Venkataramana, he said, “He understands the mindset of the current players. He makes sure we follow the process.”

On assistant coach R. Prasanna, he observed, “He communicates so well. Having played with us, he knows each one of us very well. His one-on-one sessions have been very useful. And the entire support staff has played a big role.”

Asked about two break-out players from the pack - Shahrukh Khan and Sai Kishore - who were drafted in as stand-byes for the Indian team but will be released for the Ranji Trophy, Shankar said, “Both are talented.”

The explosive Shahrukh could hurt sides in red-ball cricket as well, he felt. “An aggressive innings from him in the middle-order can swing games. You need a destructive batter like him in the mix.”

About Sai Kishore, he said, “He understands his bowling a lot better now. He has grown in confidence. It shows.”