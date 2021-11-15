Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Punjab, Railways through to semifinals

Railways defeated Odisha by 149 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to enter the semifinals of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Monday.



Batting first, Railways openers Meghna Singh and Nuzhat Parween stitched a solid 158-run partnership, helping their team to an enormous total of 271 for the loss of nine wickets. Odisha's Priyanka Priyadarshini picked up three wickets and orchestrated the run-out of Meghna.



In response, all-arounder Meghna got two wickets and conceded just 20 runs and produced a maiden over in her seven-over spell, restricting Odisha to 122 for seven.

In the other quarterfinal, Kanika Ahuja's five for 23 helped Punjab beat Maharashtra by five wickets at the Alur Cricket Stadium.



Electing to field, Punjab restricted Maharashtra to 120 for nine. M.R. Magre was the highest scorer for Maharashtra with 38 off 63 balls. Punjab managed to chase the total with ease in 29.3 overs in the 33 over match. Captain Taniya Bhatia scored 39 off 51 balls.



The two teams would face the winners of the Bengal vs Delhi and Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka matches.

Brief Score:

Railways 271/9 (Meghna Singh 90, 2/20) beat Odisha by 149 runs (Priyanka Priyadarshini 3/56); Maharashtra 120/9 in 33 overs (M.R. Magre 38) lost to Punjab 122/5 in 29.3 overs by five wickets (Kanika Ahuja 5/23; Taniya Bhatia 39)