Women's Senior ODI Trophy: Karnataka, Railways to meet in final

Karnataka and Railways are set to fight it out in the finals of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday.

With the semifinal matches between Karnataka and Punjab, Railways and Bengal abandoned; the two teams managed to qualify for the finals due to their superior run rate.

Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Baroda from Elite group E to directly qualify for the quarterfinals, where it beat Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, Railways overcame Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Odisha from Elite group B and also got direct entry to the final eight, where it beat Odisha.