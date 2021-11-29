Cricket Cricket Dravid gives Rs 35,000 to groundsmen at Green Park India head coach Rahul Dravid gave Rs 35,000 to Green Park's groundsmen for preparing a sporting pitch during the first Test against New Zealand. Team Sportstar Kanpur 29 November, 2021 18:33 IST India head coach Rahul Dravid. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kanpur 29 November, 2021 18:33 IST India head coach Rahul Dravid gave Rs 35,000 to Green Park's groundsmen for preparing a sporting pitch during the first Test against New Zealand, which ended in a draw on Monday."We would like to make an official announcement. Mr Rahul Dravid has paid Rs 35,000 personally to our groundsmen," the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) announced after the game.This was the first Test assignment for head coach Dravid, who took charge earlier this month. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :