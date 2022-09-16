Duleep Trophy Live Score, semifinal Day 2: South Zone 531/6 vs North Zone, Central Zone 79/6 vs West Zone; Venkatesh Iyer retires hurt

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Duleep Trophy semifinals in Salem and Coimbatore. The news and inputs will be provided by our reporters on ground - Dhruva Prasad and Lalith Kalidas.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: A ball after earning a reprieve at deep mid-wicket in the previous over, Gowtham holes out to North Zone skipper Mandeep Singh at short mid-wicket. Falls two short of his half-century as Ravi Teja walks in at 8. South Zone 531/6 in 142.1 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Unpleasant scene here. Venkatesh Iyer has been hit on the shoulder as Gaja throws the defended ball back at the batter. Venkatesh is down on the ground in pain and the ambulance arrives. The stretcher was brought out but Venkatesh Iyer prefers to walk out of the field. Retires hurt on 6. It looks like the ball hit his neck.

Central Zone batter Venkatesh Iyer needed urgent medical attention during the Duleep Trophy semifinal. | Photo Credit: Dhruva Prasad

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: 500 up for South Zone in 134 overs. Gowtham and Bhui continue to punish some sloppy bowling. There is some turn on offer but the spinners have largely erred on length. All seven batters have crossed the 30-run mark for SZ.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Huge wicket as Rinku is outdone by a short delivery from Gaja. Angled into him from around the wicket and the ball ballooned off the bat and to Jaffer at third slip. Central Zone 66/5 in 26.1 overs

Lunch Updates Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Central Zone 53-4. UP’s Rinku Singh and Karan Sharma at the crease after Unadkat’s triple strikes rattle the top and middle-order. West Zone has its nose ahead but expect a fightback from this UP middle order, with Venkatesh Iyer to follow. Lalith Kalidas from Salem: South Zone 474/5. Despite the three wickets, North Zone has let another partnership take root. Ricky Bhui (25*) and Gowtham (16*) have been brisk on their way to the break.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Wicket! Unadkat strikes again and Garg has to go. Around the wicket again, on a length, and Garg pokes in the channel and gets an edge to the slips. Central Zone 48/4 in 20.1 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Sensational spell from Unadkat. He was moving the ball into RHBs and then came around the wicket, angled the ball away from LHB Mantri, around the wicket again, and got his outside edge to second slip. Central Zone 48/3 in 19.5 overs

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: North Zone has been awarded 5 penalty runs as the South Zone batters K Gowtham and Ricky Bhui were found running on the wicket.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Shubham Sharma edges behind as Rahane takes a well-anticipated catch at gully. Central Zone 32/2 in 15.1 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Huge appeal for caught behind as Unadkat believes he has got Shubham Sharma’s inside edge. The umpire is unmoved and all that the fielders can do is stand with their hands on their heads. Central Zone 31/1 in 14 overs

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Baba Indrajith falls on 65 off 104 deliveries. Tries to cut Mayank Dagar off the backfoot but the ball skids through to hit the stumps. Dagar breaks a 52-run stand. Ricky Bhui is the new man in. South Zone 431/4 in 114.2 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Mantri and Shubham Sharma have rebuilt slowly, and the boundaries have been few and far between. Atit Sheth was brought into the attack from Unadkat’s end, who is now back from Gaja’s end. The batters have looked tentative against bounce but have capitalised on anything that is pitched up. Central Zone 25/1 in 11 overs at Drinks

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Fifth successive 50-plus FC score for Baba Indrajith off 85 balls. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey brings up South Zone’s 400 with three boundaries in four balls against left-armer Nishant Sindhu. South Zone at Drinks, 405/3. 81 runs added in an hour. Manish Pandey has walked out with an attacking mindset and North Zone spinners have simply fed length to him. All too easy at the moment for South Zone batters.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Vihari falls for 134 off 255 balls. Mayank Dagar finds the top-edge as Vihari miscues a sweep shot to the keeper. Manish Pandey is in at 5. Also, we have an update on Navdeep Saini, who had walked off the field earlier. The North Zone seamer has suffered a groin injury. South Zone 375/3 in 103 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: Excellent reply from the West Zone bowlers after a disappointing show by its batters. Unadkat and Gaja have moved the ball both ways with the former getting the wicket of Yash Dubey - MP’s second-highest run-getter in the Ranji Trophy last season. Mantri and Shubham Sharma at the crease now. Central Zone 5/1 in 5 overs

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: West Zone 257 all out. Rahul Tripathi gets an inside edge to the keeper and Aniket Choudhary gets his second wicket. Tripathi made 67.

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: The North Zone bowlers are looking at another long day in the field with South Zone skipper Hanuma Vihari and Baba Indrajith looking at ease against the second new ball. In another blow, North seamer Navdeep Saini got injured during his second over of the day - he has walked off the field. Captain Mandeep is forced to turn to spin as early as the third over of the morning.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: While Mulani will be key for West Zone when Central comes out to bat, Tanush Kotian, with his off-spin, will be key against the three left-handers in the top seven. All in all, spin will be king on this wicket going by what has transpired so far.

Day 1 score updates West Zone - 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw b Kumar Kartikeya 60, Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shubham Sharma b Aniket Choudhary 0, Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Gaurav Yadav 8, Rahul Tripathi (batting) 64, Armaan Jaffer c Aniket Choudhary b Karan Sharma 23, Het Patel lbw b Kumar Kartikeya 2, Shams Mulani c Shubham Sharma b Ankit Rajpoot 41, Atit Sheth c Himanshu Mantri b Kumar Kartikeya 3, Tanush Kotian b Kumar Kartikeya 36, Jaydev Unadkat b Kumar Kartikeya 1, Chintan Gaja (batting) 5; Extras (lb 8, w 1) 9; Total (for nine wickets in 82 overs) 252. South Zone — 1st innings: Rohan Kunnummal b Saini 143, Mayank Agarwal 49 b Sindhu, Hanuma Vihari (batting) 107, Baba Indrajith (batting) 20; Extras (lb-4, nb-1) 5; Total (two wkts in 90 overs): 324.

North Zone 11: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul

South Zone 11: Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kunnummal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Ravi Teja, Ricky Bhui (wk), Sai Kishore, K Gowtham, Basil Thampi, Tanay Thyagarajan

West Zone 11: Rahane (c), Shaw, Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Rahul Tripathi, Het Patel (wk), Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Unadkat, Chintan Gaja, Atit Sheth

Central Zone 11: Karan Sharma (c), Shubham Sharma, Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kumar Kartikeya, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Gaurav Yadav

TOSS UPDATE:

South Zone has won the toss and elected to bat.

Central Zone has won the toss and elected to bowl

Lalith Kalidas from Salem: Good morning from the SCF ground in Salem. The Duleep Trophy semifinal between North Zone and South Zone will be underway shortly. Both teams are going through their warmups. The wicket looks benign with tinges of green.

Dhruva Prasad from Coimbatore: “Looks a like a dry wicket here at SNR College Cricket Ground for the Duleep Trophy semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone. Just a tinge of grass on what looks like a belter.” Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal have had some intense slip catching drills this morning.

FULL SQUADS Central Zone: Priyam Garg, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar(w), Ashok Menaria, Karan Sharma(c), Shubham S Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ankit Rajpoot, Aniket Choudhary, Gaurav Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Deepak Dhapola, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth. Standby players: Siddharth Desai, Suved Parkar, Armaan Jaffer. North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey (vc), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c),Himanshu Rana, Akash Vashisht, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Qamran Iqbal, Vikas Mishra. Standby players: Amit Rana, Ankit Kalsi, Fazil Rashid, Baltej Singh , Raj Angad, Abdul Samad. South Zone: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith(w), Hanuma Vihari(c), Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tanay Thyagarajan, Basil Thampi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lakshay Garg, Eknath Kerkar, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rohan Kunnummal, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Here is W.V. Raman’s latest episode on where he talks about India’s domestic cricket season:

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy isn’t available for live telecast or live streaming. Only the final will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.