Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2022: Prithvi Shaw makes promising start, terms century 'very special'

Shaw has often come under criticism for his fitness issues and the 22-year-old said that he lost seven kilos after a bout of typhoid during the IPL.

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai 09 September, 2022 20:03 IST
Chennai 09 September, 2022 20:03 IST
West Zone opener Prithvi Shaw plays a shot en route to his century against North East Zone.

West Zone opener Prithvi Shaw plays a shot en route to his century against North East Zone. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Shaw has often come under criticism for his fitness issues and the 22-year-old said that he lost seven kilos after a bout of typhoid during the IPL.

As he looks to find his way back to the national side, Prithvi Shaw got his new domestic season on the right note with a quick century for West Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarterfinals and the Mumbai batter feels he is back on track after some tough times in recent years.

Speaking after the day’s play on Friday, Shaw said, “The knock is very special because the hundred has come after a long time. After training hard and giving myself time to find where my stuff is going wrong, coming back on track seems very good.”

"When you are just lost somewhere, you get to know yourself that you don't belong there and you belong somewhere else. Personally, that’s when you understand you are back on track and when you are scoring runs, it shows you have done something (right)," he added.

Also Read
Duleep Trophy 2022: Rahane, Yashasvi slam double centuries; West Zone on top against North East Zone

Elaborating on the work he did during the off-season Shaw said, “I didn't bat a lot and was training with Vivek Ramakrishna (Strength & Conditioning Coach, Delhi Capitals) to get my fitness. I batted just for 12 days before this tournament.”

Shaw has often come under criticism for his fitness issues and the 22-year-old said that he lost seven kilos after a bout of typhoid during the IPL and has managed to stay at the level and feels good about being light.

On the importance of the upcoming season, he said, “Every match from here on is very important for me and whichever opportunity comes towards me, I will try to grab it.”

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup preview: Hardik Pandya a serious third seamer candidate? DK-Pant confusion continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us