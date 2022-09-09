Duleep Trophy 2022: Prithvi Shaw makes promising start, terms century 'very special'

As he looks to find his way back to the national side, Prithvi Shaw got his new domestic season on the right note with a quick century for West Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarterfinals and the Mumbai batter feels he is back on track after some tough times in recent years.

Speaking after the day’s play on Friday, Shaw said, “The knock is very special because the hundred has come after a long time. After training hard and giving myself time to find where my stuff is going wrong, coming back on track seems very good.”

"When you are just lost somewhere, you get to know yourself that you don't belong there and you belong somewhere else. Personally, that’s when you understand you are back on track and when you are scoring runs, it shows you have done something (right)," he added.

Elaborating on the work he did during the off-season Shaw said, “I didn't bat a lot and was training with Vivek Ramakrishna (Strength & Conditioning Coach, Delhi Capitals) to get my fitness. I batted just for 12 days before this tournament.”

Shaw has often come under criticism for his fitness issues and the 22-year-old said that he lost seven kilos after a bout of typhoid during the IPL and has managed to stay at the level and feels good about being light.

On the importance of the upcoming season, he said, “Every match from here on is very important for me and whichever opportunity comes towards me, I will try to grab it.”