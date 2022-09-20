Cricket

Durban Super Giants full squad list after SA20 player auction

20 September, 2022 17:06 IST
South Africans attracted the highest prices while several leading international players went unsold at the SA20 Twenty20 tournament auction in Cape Town on Monday.

Rising star Tristan Stubbs was bought by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who paid 9.2 million rand ($540,000) for the middle-order batter to play in the event next January and February.

Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley and uncapped Prenelan Subrayen were the five players signed by the Durban franchise in the CSA T20 League ahead of the auction. The team is owned by RPSG Group, that owns Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. De Kock, Holder and Mayers were part of the Super Giants team that made its debut in IPL 2022.

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

