Dwayne Bravo named KKR mentor hours after all-rounder announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Bravo had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2021.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 10:01 IST , CHENNAI - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Former CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo.
Former CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Former CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was on Friday named mentor of the Indian Premier League defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He replaces Gautam Gambhir, who had to vacate the post in July after being appointed head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

KKR’s announcement came only a few hours after Bravo announced his retirement from all forms of cricket via a social media post.

”Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do--this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough,” Bravo said in an Instagram post.

Although Bravo’s time in his farewell Caribbean Premier League season was cut short due to an injury, he remains the leading wicket-taker in T20s with 631 scalps in his account from 582 matches.

Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders Group, shared his excitement about the appointment: “DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20.”

Bravo also expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter. He said, “I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners’ passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.” 

The 40-year-old first announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 before coming out of it in the following year in preparation for the 2020 T20 World Cup. He finally decided to hang up his boots again in 2021.

