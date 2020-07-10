Kolkata Police seeks Eden Gardens under galleries to set up quarantine facility

In a major development, the Kolkata Police has requested The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of the under galleries to set up makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on an urgent basis.

It was decided in a meeting held at Lal Bazaar -- the headquarters of Kolkata Police -- with CAB officials on Friday. Thereafter a joint inspection was undertaken at Eden Gardens. Among the CAB office bearers, Avishek Dalmiya (President, CAB) And Snehasish Ganguly (secretary) were present during the inspection.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, more space is required, J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

Since, the administrative functioning happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the Association to conduct its activities.

“It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for Police personnel who are covid warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J Blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected”, said CAB chief Dalmiya.

The groundsmen and other staff would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.