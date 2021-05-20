Ellyse Perry says pink ball Test against India will be well-contested

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry thinks the presence of skilful batters in the Indian women's team will make the pink ball Test a well-contested affair despite the conditions in Perth being more suited to the host.

Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed Australia will play India in a day-night Test in Perth as part of a tour which also features three One-Day Internationals and three T20 internationals.

"I's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test," Perry said to cricket.com.au.

"The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries though really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement.

"That's certainly in (our) favour … our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides."

While the WACA is known to aid pacers, the 30-year-old said the key will be to pick a balanced side.

"(Playing four fast bowlers) would be really dependent on the conditions and how the wicket presents at the time but one of the great things about the group and the way it's evolving is there are some wonderful players coming through," Perry said.

"Certainly, some great young quicks but I think equally our spin stocks are just as exciting.

"There are some great options there and one of the strengths in the last little bit is just how balanced our side is across the board."

The pink ball Test between India and Australia will only be the second such match to be held in the history of women's cricket.