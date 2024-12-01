 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand

Stokes, who had missed four Tests earlier this year due to a hamstring tear, sparked worry when he pulled up during his seventh over and handed the ball to Gus Atkinson.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 10:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England skipper Ben Stokes has said he is ‘raring to go’ for the second Test in Wellington
England skipper Ben Stokes has said he is ‘raring to go’ for the second Test in Wellington | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England skipper Ben Stokes has said he is ‘raring to go’ for the second Test in Wellington | Photo Credit: AFP

Ben Stokes alleviated concerns about his fitness as he led England to a resounding eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first test at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Stokes, who had missed four Tests earlier this year due to a hamstring tear, sparked worry when he pulled up during his seventh over and handed the ball to Gus Atkinson. However, he remained on the field until the completion of New Zealand’s innings at lunch.

ALSO READ
England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead

After the match, Stokes explained that he had chosen not to push his body unnecessarily, given England’s commanding position in the game. “I’ve not spent that much time out in the middle for a long time,” he said. “It’s been a heavy week, and I’m managing my body. With our position in the game, it didn’t feel necessary to bowl more than I needed to.”

Stokes expressed optimism about his fitness, saying, “I think the body is going to be good for this outing, and I’m raring to go for Wellington.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Reuters
  2. Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain delay; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid thrashes Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Reuters
  3. Which record of Garfield Sobers did West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite break during second Test vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain delay; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup 2024: India loses to Pakistan by 43 runs in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead
    Reuters
  2. Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Rain delay; Siraj gets first wicket, removes Renshaw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG held by Nantes but maintains lead in points table
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid thrashes Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment