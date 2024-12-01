Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes alleviated concerns about his fitness as he led England to a resounding eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first test at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Stokes, who had missed four Tests earlier this year due to a hamstring tear, sparked worry when he pulled up during his seventh over and handed the ball to Gus Atkinson. However, he remained on the field until the completion of New Zealand’s innings at lunch.

After the match, Stokes explained that he had chosen not to push his body unnecessarily, given England’s commanding position in the game. “I’ve not spent that much time out in the middle for a long time,” he said. “It’s been a heavy week, and I’m managing my body. With our position in the game, it didn’t feel necessary to bowl more than I needed to.”

Stokes expressed optimism about his fitness, saying, “I think the body is going to be good for this outing, and I’m raring to go for Wellington.”